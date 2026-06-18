ENTERTAINMENT & DIPLOMACY: Gen. Muhoozi Intervenes to End Public Feud Between Bebe Cool and Former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi

By Editorial Desk | Watchdog Uganda
KAMPALA – The high-profile public dispute between veteran Ugandan musician Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, and former Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi, has been resolved amicably following the direct intervention of Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.
Gen. Muhoozi announced the peaceful resolution on his official X (formerly Twitter) platform on Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2026, putting an end to a cross-border social media storm that had escalated over the previous 48 hours.
“My brother @BebeCoolUG has apologised to Miss @JollyMutesi. Jolly has accepted the apology. All is well. So everybody relax,” Gen. Muhoozi stated.
How the Feud Unfolded
The controversy erupted earlier this week when Bebe Cool took to social media to publicly accuse Mutesi of orchestrating an elaborate scam against him via WhatsApp communications.
The Gagamel International chief claimed that the former Rwandan beauty queen had leveraged her profile to offer him high-ticket international deals, including connections to Arsenal Football Club management, private meetings with global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, and performance slots at the FIFA World Cup. Bebe Cool alleged that these interactions resulted in significant financial losses.
In an attempt to back his claims, the musician shared multiple screenshots of the WhatsApp conversations and went as far as tagging regional leaders, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, into the digital fray.
The Legal Pushback
Jolly Mutesi vehemently denied the allegations, maintaining from the onset that Bebe Cool had fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber-impersonator. She clarified that a fraudster had been using her name, photographs, and identity to target prominent individuals across East Africa.
The dispute quickly took a legal turn on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, when Mutesi’s legal team at Mbidde & Co. Advocates issued a strongly worded cease-and-desist notice to the musician.
The law firm demanded that Bebe Cool immediately retract his defamatory allegations, issue an unconditional public apology within 48 hours, and cease making further damaging statements, failing which they would initiate formal civil defamation proceedings against him.
A Swift Presidential Advisor Intervention
Following the legal notice and Gen. Muhoozi’s subsequent intervention, Bebe Cool systematically deleted all the accusatory posts and screenshots from his social media handles.
Insiders indicate that Gen. Muhoozi personally reached out to the musician, advising him to de-escalate the situation and handle the matter through private, diplomatic channels, emphasizing that both public figures share close personal and professional ties with him.
This rapid de-escalation underscores Gen. Muhoozi’s expansive influence within the region’s entertainment, youth, and social landscapes, where he frequently acts as a patron, mediator, and unifying figure for prominent artists and influencers across East Africa.
At the time of publication, both Bebe Cool and Jolly Mutesi had refrained from issuing further independent press statements, signaling that the matter is now fully laid to rest.
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