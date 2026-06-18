Board Members Praise Head Teacher Emmy Kasule as Bukakata Seed School Targets 1,000 Students

By Brian Mugenyi
mugenyijj@gmail.com
BUKAKATA, MASAKA DISTRICT — Along the shores of Lake Victoria, where communities have for generations sought better opportunities, a government-built school is emerging as a powerful blueprint for rural educational transformation.
Bukakata Seed Secondary School, which humble-began with just 12 pioneer students, has steadily grown into a rising academic hub. Today, it serves hundreds of learners from Bukakata, Lambu Landing Site, the Kalangala Islands, and surrounding areas.
Stakeholders describe the school’s trajectory as a shining example of how strategic government programs can reshape communities when paired with effective local leadership. Now, the institution has set its sights on a new milestone: becoming a 1,000-student powerhouse capable of providing top-tier secondary education to an underserved region.
At the heart of this transformation is Head Teacher Emmy Kasule. The School Board of Governors has highly praised his leadership for restoring discipline, reviving parental confidence, and anchoring the school firmly within the community.
Board Members Praise Kasule’s Leadership
Ms. Justine Ndagire, Vice Chairperson of the School Board of Governors, notes that Kasule has played a critical role in repositioning the institution. According to Ndagire, the surge in enrollment, streamlined administration, and renewed parental trust reflect a school moving rapidly in the right direction.
“Mr. Emmy Kasule has helped make this school relevant,” Ndagire said. “When leadership is focused, the results become visible. Parents have regained confidence, learners are joining, and the school is gaining widespread recognition.”
She emphasized that the turnaround at Bukakata Seed Secondary School did not happen by accident, but through a deliberate culture of commitment, accountability, and student-centered administration.
“The progress we see today stems from teamwork, responsible leadership, and a shared commitment to improving the learning environment,” Ndagire added, noting that the school has become a preferred choice for parents seeking quality education in the region.
From 12 Students to a 1,000-Student Vision
Established in 2012 under Uganda’s Seed Secondary School Programme at an estimated cost of Shs3.5 billion, the school sits on approximately six acres of land donated by the Masaka Catholic Diocese.
The Past: The institution launched with just 12 students.
The Present: Enrollment has surged to more than 450 learners.
The Future: Stakeholders believe the 1,000-student target is well within reach, provided there is continued investment in infrastructure, land expansion, staffing, and student welfare.
Electricity Opens a New Digital Era
One of the most significant recent milestones for the school is the installation of a dedicated electricity transformer. For years, an unreliable power supply crippled ICT lessons, science practicals, research, and evening prep blocks.
Head Teacher Emmy Kasule described the grid connection as a definitive turning point for the campus.
“For years we operated without reliable electricity, which severely limited our ICT capabilities and science practicals,” Kasule said. “Today, we are entering an exciting new chapter of transformation.”
The connection is expected to instantly boost digital literacy, strengthen science education, and create a safer, more vibrant evening learning environment.
Government Oversight and Administration
As the school continues to expand, government administrative and security structures maintain a supportive watch over its progress.
Ms. Winny Everssy Wakyaya, the Masaka District Internal Security Officer (DISO), noted that the institution operates seamlessly within established state frameworks, ensuring transparent communication and accountability. Reports from the school are regularly routed through the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO), ensuring that the district remains fully aware of the school’s development and needs.
“The school is a government institution, and its progress reports are efficiently handled through the GISO,” Wakyaya explained. “The responsible offices are fully aware of the impressive strides being made here. Strong coordination between school leadership, local authorities, and security structures is vital to maintaining stability and protecting our public institutions.”
President Museveni’s Legacy of Rural Transformation
The rise of Bukakata Seed Secondary School aligns with the Government of Uganda’s broader mission to expand educational access under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s administration.
Led by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, the Ministry has channeled approximately Shs1 trillion toward enhancing educational service delivery across the country. This nationwide transformation agenda prioritizes the construction of modern laboratories, technical education development, digital learning integration, and the expansion of public schools in rural areas.
The Road Ahead
Despite the remarkable progress, stakeholders acknowledge that Bukakata Seed Secondary School’s next chapter will require continued unity and resource allocation. To accommodate its rapidly growing student population, the Board of Governors is appealing for more teachers, additional computers, expanded infrastructure, and enhanced student welfare facilities.
For families living along the shores of Lake Victoria, Bukakata Seed Secondary School has evolved into something far greater than a mere collection of classrooms. It has become a symbol of possibility—a place where rural learners can dream bigger, and where government investment perfectly aligns with community ambition.
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