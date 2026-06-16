Gen. Muhoozi Indicates Erias Lukwago Case to Be Handled by Police Channels

KAMPALA — In the latest development regarding the detention of veteran human rights lawyer and opposition figure, Counsel Erias Lukwago, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has indicated that the matter is being referred to the Uganda Police Force for formal management.
The update, shared via the CDF’s official social media platform on Tuesday afternoon, marks a shift from earlier indications of an immediate, unconditional release.
By directing the matter to the police, the security apparatus appears to be transitioning the case away from military custody into standard civilian law enforcement channels.
Alignment with Legal Procedures
The decision to hand over the former Kampala Lord Mayor to the Uganda Police Force aligns the situation with statutory legal frameworks.
Human rights defenders and legal bodies, including the Uganda Law Society (ULS), had previously raised concerns regarding the involvement of military personnel in the apprehension of a civilian.
The transfer to police custody ensures that standard constitutional protocols—such as the recording of formal statements, access to legal counsel, and the evaluation of potential charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)—can proceed through established legal routes.
The Legal Context
Counsel Lukwago, who currently serves as the president of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), was taken into custody early Monday morning from his residence in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division.
At the time of the intervention, Lukwago was engaged in legal duties representing veteran politician Dr. Kizza Besigye, specifically preparing to serve court documents related to ongoing litigation.
As the statutory 48-hour constitutional limit for detaining a suspect without a formal court appearance draws near, Lukwago’s legal team remains stationed at key police divisions in the capital to facilitate his bond applications and ensure his rights are fully respected during the processing.
The Need for Civil Discourse
Political analysts and governance experts emphasize that during periods of heightened political tension, institutional communication must remain grounded in administrative decorum.
Ensuring that the dignity of public figures, legal practitioners, and state officials is preserved in public communications is vital for maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice. Observers note that resolving high-stakes political disagreements through structured legal and institutional channels, rather than public back-and-forth platforms, remains the most viable path toward stable governance.
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