PROFILE: Who Is Hon. Twalla Fadil, Gen. Muhoozi’s Newly Appointed PLU Secretary General?

KAMPALA, Uganda – The appointment of Hon. Twalla Fadil as the new Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) marks a significant milestone in the evolution of one of Uganda’s fastest-growing political mobilisation organisations.

Announced by PLU Chairman and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Monday, June 15, 2026, the appointment places the youthful legislator at the centre of the League’s national mobilisation and organisational strategy.

Hon. Fadil replaces Hon. David Kabanda, who has served as Secretary General since PLU’s formal establishment.

A Grassroots Mobiliser

Long before joining Parliament, Twalla Fadil had established himself as an influential grassroots leader in the Sebei sub-region.

He served as Youth Chairperson for Kapchorwa District, a position that enabled him to build extensive networks among young people, local leaders and National Resistance Movement (NRM) structures.

His political rise has largely been shaped by community mobilisation, youth engagement and advocacy for government programmes at the local level.

These credentials earned him recognition as one of the emerging young leaders within the ruling NRM.

Member of Parliament

Fadil currently represents Tingey County in Kapchorwa District in Parliament.

He was first elected during the 2021 General Election and recently retained the NRM party flag after defeating strong contenders, including former legislator Kenneth Soyekwo Obama, in the party primaries.

Since entering Parliament, he has been an active voice on issues affecting the Sebei region.

Among the causes he has consistently championed are infrastructure development, support for Uganda’s world-renowned long-distance athletes, improved service delivery, youth empowerment and resolution of historical land disputes, including the long-standing Soy land conflict.

A Founding Member of PLU

Within the Patriotic League of Uganda, Hon. Fadil is not a newcomer.

He has been part of the organisation since its formative stages and is regarded as one of its founding members.

He was assigned Patriotic Officer (PO) Number 012 during the League’s early organisational registration, reflecting his long-standing commitment to the movement.

He also served as PLU Coordinator for the Sebei sub-region, where he oversaw mobilisation activities, membership growth and coordination of the League’s programmes.

His organisational discipline, loyalty and mobilisation skills have made him one of PLU’s most trusted regional leaders.

Why Gen. Muhoozi Chose Him

Political observers believe Hon. Fadil’s appointment reflects Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s continued emphasis on rewarding loyalty, organisational performance and grassroots mobilisation.

As Secretary General, he will be responsible for coordinating the League’s day-to-day operations, strengthening internal structures, supervising mobilisation programmes and implementing resolutions of the organisation’s leadership.

His appointment also broadens regional representation within PLU’s top leadership by bringing the Sebei sub-region into one of the League’s most influential offices.

Vision for the League

Following his appointment, Hon. Fadil expressed gratitude to Gen. Muhoozi for the confidence placed in him.

“I am humbled by this great opportunity bestowed upon me by my Chairman to take up this new role as General Secretary of the Patriotic League of Uganda,” he said.

He pledged to strengthen the League’s structures from the national level to the grassroots, promote unity among members and work closely with the Chairman to advance PLU’s objectives.

His appointment comes at a time when the League is intensifying mobilisation efforts and encouraging its leaders to monitor government programmes more closely while supporting Uganda’s long-term socio-economic transformation agenda.

Looking Ahead

As PLU continues expanding its national footprint, Hon. Twalla Fadil assumes office at a critical moment for the organisation.

His experience in grassroots mobilisation, youth leadership and parliamentary service is expected to play a central role in strengthening PLU’s organisational structures ahead of future political engagements.

With a reputation for discipline, accessibility and grassroots organisation, Fadil now faces the challenge of translating regional mobilisation success into effective national leadership as Secretary General of one of Uganda’s most influential political movements.

For many observers, his appointment signals PLU’s intention to invest in a new generation of leaders capable of connecting national priorities with community-based mobilisation and development.