Gen. Muhoozi Seeks Private Meeting with Frank Gashumba Following PLU Leadership Changes

By Watchdog Uganda correspondent

KAMPALA — Chief of Defence Forces and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Chairman, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said he will hold a private meeting with political commentator and mobiliser Frank Gashumba, a day after major changes to the leadership of the civic organisation saw Gashumba replaced in the PLU Central Committee.

In a post shared on his official X account on Tuesday, Gen. Muhoozi sought to reassure supporters that his personal relationship with Gashumba remains intact despite the organisational changes.

“I will have a private meeting with my brother @FrankGashumba soon. We have a lot to discuss. He is still my close friend,” Gen. Muhoozi wrote.

The statement has attracted attention because it comes shortly after PLU announced a broad restructuring of its top leadership, replacing several senior officials as the organisation prepares for what it describes as a new phase of mobilisation.

Among the notable changes was the appointment of Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka as Vice Chairperson for the Central Region (Buganda), replacing Frank Gashumba, who had previously occupied the position.

Kasambya County MP David Kabanda also left his role as Secretary General, with Tingey County MP Fadil Twaha appointed to the position.

While PLU has not officially explained the reasons behind the changes, the appointments have generated discussion among political observers, particularly given Gashumba’s prominent role in mobilising support for the movement in Buganda.

Gashumba has since publicly indicated that he received the changes positively, suggesting that the demands of the office had become increasingly challenging. His remarks have been interpreted by some observers as signalling an amicable transition rather than a public dispute with the organisation’s leadership.

Gen. Muhoozi’s decision to publicly refer to Gashumba as “my brother” and announce an upcoming private meeting is likely to be viewed as an effort to underscore continued personal ties despite changes in organisational responsibilities.

Several other senior PLU figures retained their positions during the restructuring.

Among them are Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, who remains Vice Chairperson for the Western Region, city lawyer Edwin Karugire, Igara East MP Michael Mawanda and journalist Andrew Mwenda.

The restructuring also assigned PLU National Vice Chairman Michael Nuwagira, commonly known as “Toyota,” to supervise the handover of the Secretary General’s office. PLU directed ministers and Members of Parliament serving within the organisation to participate in the transition process.

Political analysts say the leadership changes suggest that PLU is refining its internal structures as it seeks to strengthen its role in political mobilisation ahead of Uganda’s next electoral cycle.

Whether Gen. Muhoozi’s planned meeting with Gashumba signals a new role for the outspoken mobiliser or simply reflects a long-standing personal friendship remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the leadership reshuffle has opened a new chapter within the Patriotic League of Uganda, with fresh faces taking on key organisational responsibilities while several founding figures step aside from their previous roles.