JUSTICE IN BUSINESS: URSB Arms Legal Teams with Advanced Dispute Resolution Powers to Protect Investments

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has aggressively moved to strengthen its quasi-judicial mandate by rolling out advanced Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) training for its senior management and legal officers.
The specialized hybrid training session, held at the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre (UBFC) Auditorium in Kololo, brought together top-tier legal minds to upgrade the technical capacity of registrars in handling complex commercial and intellectual property conflicts within the Bureau’s rapidly expanding regulatory framework.
The intensive masterclass underscores URSB’s evolving responsibilities. Long gone are the days when the Bureau was seen merely as a Registry for filing company names; today, URSB sits at the very nerve center of Uganda’s commercial justice system. The institution directly administers over twenty specialized pieces of legislation spanning business registration, patent and intellectual property rights, corporate insolvencies, receiverships, and security interests—all of which require swift, expert, and legally binding conflict resolutions.
Decisions Carrying Massive Financial Weight
Speaking during the opening of the training, URSB Registrar General, Ms. Mercy K. Kainobwisho, emphasized that the choices made by the Bureau’s Registrars daily carry profound financial, corporate, and legal implications for Uganda’s economy, demanding the highest level of institutional preparedness.
“Alternative Dispute Resolution gives us better tools to ensure decisions are fair, efficient, and legally sound,” Ms. Kainobwisho stated, noting that a fortified internal justice mechanism is critical to improving public service delivery and boosting private sector investor confidence.
Judicial Heavyweights Guide URSB Legal Teams
To ensure the training met the highest legal thresholds, technical sessions were anchored by celebrated judicial experts, including:
Hon. Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire of the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court.
Dr. Henry Onoria, a respected legal scholar from ALP East Africa.
Ms. Barbara Kilei from the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) Uganda.
The legal experts drilled URSB staff on practical, high-level approaches to corporate negotiations, conciliation, mediation, and arbitration within the Ugandan statutory framework. The initiative directly supports URSB’s strategic goal to institutionalize quicker legal processes, cut down on commercial case backlogs, and market Uganda as an exceptionally safe, legally predictable destination for foreign direct investment.
Continental Recognition: Chief Justices of Uganda and Zambia Applaud Strides
In a major institutional endorsement, URSB’s aggressive ADR push caught the attention of continental judicial heads. The Chief Justice of Uganda, Justice Dr. Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, alongside the Chief Justice of Zambia, Justice Dr. Mumba Malila, paid a joint high-level courtesy visit to the URSB headquarters.
The engagement, held under the auspices of the Africa Chief Justices’ ADR Forum, highlights how alternative justice systems are fast becoming the preferred channel for economic integration and accessible justice across sub-Saharan Africa.
During the interaction, Zambian Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila showered praise on URSB’s forward-thinking approach, noting that deploying ADR in business regulation guarantees speed, slashes legal costs for struggling enterprises, and maintains vital business relationships that standard litigation often destroys.
Demonstrating that this strategy is already yielding clear dividends on the ground, Ms. Kainobwisho revealed that URSB successfully arbitrated and resolved 89 complex commercial disputes within the current financial year alone—saving businesses from protracted, draining battles in the traditional courts.
With this latest capacity building, URSB continues to cement its reputation as a modern, elite state institution focused on delivering corporate legal certainty, regulatory efficiency, and a harmonious business ecosystem.
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