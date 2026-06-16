GAME-CHANGER: How the USD 72 Million Kidepo International Airport Project is Set to Transform Karamoja’s Tourism Landscape

KARENGA — Following a historic groundbreaking ceremony presided over by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the official commencement of construction at Kidepo International Airport has put a massive global spotlight on northeastern Uganda.

The ambitious USD 72 million (approx. Shs 274 billion) infrastructure project, located in Lomej, Karenga District—just three kilometers south of the Kidepo Valley National Park headquarters—promises to completely rewrite the economic narrative of the Karamoja sub-region.

Funded entirely through a strategic partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the facility is being built to bridge the geographic gap between one of Africa’s most pristine, untouched safari destinations and high-end international travelers.

The Aviation Blueprint: Built for Global Giants

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has confirmed that all regulatory, technical, and environmental assessments are complete. The project is being implemented in three distinct phases and is engineered as a Code 4E international facility, with provision for future expansion to Code 4F standards.

Facility Component Specifications & Capabilities Main Runway 3,600 meters long, 60 meters wide (with shoulders) Passenger Terminal 7,408 square meters Cargo Terminal 74,200 square meters Aircraft Capacity Capable of handling wide-body commercial airliners including the Boeing 777-200ER, Boeing 747, Airbus A330, and A340 Projected Annual Traffic Up to 2 million passengers annually upon full operationalization

Unlocking the “Hidden Gem” of East Africa

Historically, Kidepo Valley National Park has been severely under-visited compared to southern circuits like Queen Elizabeth or Murchison Falls national parks. Situated more than 500 kilometers from Kampala, international tourists previously faced an exhausting 10-to-12-hour drive or expensive domestic charter flights.

By allowing direct international long-haul flights from the Gulf and Europe straight into the heart of Karamoja, the airport completely eliminates these distance barriers.

“Kidepo has always been a hidden gem,” notes Tim Buhaburwa, CEO of Zebra Safari Lodge-Kidepo. “This airport will drastically reduce safari execution costs, which have historically been inflated by heavy fuel consumption and vehicle maintenance over tough terrains. It will drive up revenues for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and pump resources directly into local craft, food, and cultural supply chains.”

Furthermore, regional tourism experts view the project as a catalyst for multi-country safari itineraries. Theo Vos, Managing Director of Kara-Tunga, notes that improved connectivity will allow operators to design seamless East African travel packages linking Kidepo directly with hubs in Kenya, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

From Insecurity to an International Hub

During the groundbreaking ceremony, President Museveni emphasized that the project is a direct dividend of the peace and stability achieved following successful regional disarmament programs.

“Karamoja has come a long way from the days of insecurity, cattle rustling, and lawlessness,” President Museveni told the local community. “The restoration of peace has created the conditions for development. This airport will attract investors, expand markets for local products, and create sustainable jobs.”

The project is already delivering immediate economic relief to the region, currently employing 1,620 Ugandans—the vast majority recruited locally from Karenga District.

[Peace & Disarmament] ──► [Investor Confidence] ──► [Direct UAE Investment] ──► [Local Job Creation]

The Challenges Ahead: Infrastructure & Conservation

While optimism remains exceptionally high, industry stakeholders and local leaders emphasize that the airport’s success hinges on solving existing structural bottlenecks:

The Road Connection: Karenga District Woman MP and State Minister for Ethics, Hon. Rose Lily Akello, has urged the Ministry of Works to urgently expedite the tarmacking of the crucial Karenga–Kitgum road. The existing road network becomes notoriously difficult during the wet season, which could cripple construction logistics and tourist transfers.

Bed Capacity: Currently, Kidepo faces a significant shortage of luxury and mid-range accommodation options compared to competitive safari parks in neighboring Kenya or Tanzania. To fully optimize a 2-million-passenger capacity airport, immediate private sector investment in green hospitality is required.

Ecological Integrity: Conservationists have strongly cautioned that rapid development must not compromise the park’s fragile ecosystem. The core value of Kidepo lies precisely in its raw, untouched wilderness and low visitor density. H.E. Abdallah Mohamad Sultan Alowais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, reassured stakeholders that three years were spent purely on feasibility and environmental studies to ensure perfect harmony between the runway and wildlife migratory patterns.

A Paradigm Shift for Northern Uganda

The Kidepo ground-breaking is part of a broader, aggressive aviation strategy being executed by the UCAA, which includes the imminent 2026 operationalization of Kabalega International Airport in Hoima and the upgrade of regional airstrips like Nadunget in Moroto.

By turning a remote northern frontier into a highly connected international trade and aviation corridor, the government is successfully shifting Karamoja away from subsistence livelihoods into high-value global commerce.

Watchdog Uganda will continue tracking the construction phases in Karenga and bring you updates on the hospitality investment opportunities emerging around Kidepo Valley National Park.