MAKERERE UNIVERSITY: International Students Shower VC Prof. Nawangwe with Prestigious Service Award

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — In a resounding endorsement of his leadership, Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, has been honored by the university’s international student community for his dedicated service and inclusive administration.
The recognition took place on Monday afternoon, June 15, when top leaders from the International Students Association at Makerere University paid a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor’s office to personally deliver a commemorative plaque and certificate of appreciation.
Celebrating Hospitality and Elite Education
The student delegation, representing a diverse cohort from three African nations and India, used the occasion to express their deep appreciation for the unique warmth of the Ugandan people and the high-standard education offered at the Ivory Tower.
Expressing his gratitude after the meeting, an elated Prof. Nawangwe noted how much the gesture meant to the institution’s management.
“This afternoon I was delighted to receive a certificate and plaque from the Leadership of the International Students Association at Makerere University, in recognition of my service to the student community,” the Vice Chancellor shared.
“The students, coming from three African countries and India, appreciate the hospitality of the Ugandan people and the good education they are getting from Makerere University.”
Makerere’s Drive for Internationalization
The award comes at a time when Makerere University is actively executing its strategic plan to transform into a research-led institution. A core pillar of this vision is internationalization—attracting academic talent and foreign students to cement Makerere’s position as a premier continental knowledge hub.
Under Prof. Nawangwe’s stewardship, the university has continuously streamlined support systems for foreign learners, enhancing continental partnerships through entities like the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) and forging new academic ties with Asian and Western institutions.
A Welcoming Environment Amid Academic Reforms
While the Vice Chancellor’s tenure has often been defined by firm administrative and structural reforms inside the university, this gesture from the International Students Association highlights a practical success story: the creation of a highly supportive environment for foreign scholars.
Student leaders noted that the hospitality experienced at Makerere, combined with interventions to help international students adapt quickly to life in Kampala, has made the institution a preferred destination for scholars across the global south.
With the next academic year intake around the corner, this public display of confidence from the current international student body is expected to further boost Makerere’s foreign enrollment numbers, solidifying its brand well beyond East African borders.
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