ANALYSIS: Lukwago’s Arrest Raises Fundamental Questions About Rule of Law, Separation of Powers and Uganda’s Political Future

KAMPALA, UGANDA — More than 12 hours after security operatives arrested former Kampala Lord Mayor and senior advocate Erias Lukwago, the national conversation has shifted beyond the dramatic circumstances of his detention.

The questions dominating legal circles, political debate and civil society are no longer simply who arrested him or where he is being held, but what the arrest means for Uganda’s constitutional order, the independence of the legal profession and the country’s democratic institutions.

Legal experts, opposition leaders and governance analysts interviewed by Watchdog Uganda say the incident could become one of the defining constitutional moments of 2026, testing the relationship between the Executive, the Judiciary, security agencies and the legal profession.

More Than One Man

For many lawyers, the case is no longer just about Erias Lukwago.

It is about whether advocates can freely represent their clients without fear of intimidation or retaliation.

Lukwago was reportedly preparing to serve court summons on Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a case arising from allegations made by opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye.

The timing of the arrest has inevitably fuelled public speculation, although authorities have yet to officially explain whether the two events are connected.

Constitutional lawyer Nicholas Opiyo recently observed in a separate public discussion that the independence of lawyers is inseparable from the independence of the courts. If advocates become targets because of the clients they represent, access to justice itself becomes vulnerable.

The Uganda Law Society echoed similar concerns, describing Lukwago’s arrest as a direct challenge to the administration of justice and calling for his immediate release.

A Test of Constitutional Guarantees

Uganda’s Constitution guarantees every suspect fundamental rights, including protection from arbitrary arrest, access to legal representation and appearance before a competent court within the time prescribed by law.

It also protects every citizen’s right to a fair hearing and recognises the independence of the legal profession.

Legal analysts say these guarantees exist precisely for politically sensitive cases.

“The Constitution was not written for easy cases,” one senior advocate told Watchdog Uganda. “It was written to protect citizens when the exercise of State power is most controversial.”

The manner in which Lukwago’s arrest is handled in the coming days could therefore become an important test of Uganda’s commitment to constitutionalism.

The Military and Civilian Justice

Another issue attracting attention is the increasingly visible role of military institutions in matters involving civilians.

Reports that operatives linked to the Special Forces Command carried out the arrest have reignited an old debate over the extent to which military agencies should participate in civilian law enforcement.

Although government has consistently maintained that security agencies operate within the law and cooperate where necessary to protect national security, critics argue that civilian policing should primarily remain the responsibility of constitutionally mandated law enforcement agencies.

The discussion has become more pronounced because the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is himself a party to legal proceedings in which Lukwago is one of the lawyers.

That unusual intersection between military authority and active court proceedings has raised questions among legal scholars about public confidence in the impartial administration of justice.

Social Media and State Power

The controversy deepened after Gen. Muhoozi posted a series of messages on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after news of Lukwago’s arrest emerged.

Although he did not explicitly identify Lukwago by name, many interpreted the posts as referring to the detained lawyer.

The messages generated intense debate both inside and outside Uganda.

For governance analysts, the incident demonstrates how social media has become an extension of political communication, capable of influencing public perception long before official government statements are issued.

Some supporters viewed the posts as political messaging directed at government critics.

Others questioned whether public commentary on ongoing legal matters by senior State officials risks undermining confidence in due process.

Political Temperatures Continue to Rise

The arrest comes at a politically sensitive time.

Uganda is emerging from another electoral cycle marked by intense political competition, growing public debate over governance reforms and increasing scrutiny of State institutions.

Lukwago has remained one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures for more than two decades, serving as Kampala Lord Mayor, Member of Parliament and one of Uganda’s best-known constitutional lawyers.

His legal work has frequently placed him at the centre of cases involving elections, human rights, constitutional interpretation and executive power.

Political observers believe his arrest is likely to further energise opposition mobilisation while placing additional international attention on Uganda’s governance record.

Regional and International Attention

Human rights organisations have already begun following developments closely.

Diplomatic missions and international observers are also expected to monitor how the authorities handle the case, particularly regarding access to lawyers, compliance with constitutional timelines and respect for judicial processes.

Uganda remains a significant regional security partner and an active participant in peacekeeping missions across Africa.

Analysts say maintaining confidence in domestic governance institutions is therefore important not only politically but also economically and diplomatically.

Foreign investors and development partners generally place considerable emphasis on judicial independence, legal certainty and institutional stability when assessing investment destinations.

What Happens Next?

Attention is now shifting from the arrest itself to what follows.

Key questions include whether Lukwago will be formally charged, whether he will be produced before a competent court within the constitutional timeframe, and whether authorities will publicly explain the legal basis of the operation.

The Uganda Law Society has indicated that it will continue pursuing legal remedies, while opposition parties are planning further consultations on their response.

For constitutional scholars, the coming days may prove more consequential than the arrest itself.

If institutions respond transparently and in accordance with the law, the episode could reinforce confidence in Uganda’s justice system.

If uncertainty persists, however, the incident risks becoming another reference point in the country’s long-running debate over constitutional governance, separation of powers and the protection of civil liberties.

The Bigger Picture

History often remembers events not because they were dramatic, but because they exposed deeper institutional questions.

Whether viewed through the lens of politics, law or governance, the Lukwago arrest has become more than the detention of a prominent opposition lawyer.

It has evolved into a national test of how Uganda balances State security, judicial independence, constitutional rights and democratic accountability.

How those questions are answered in the days ahead may shape public confidence in the country’s institutions long after the headlines fade.