JOSEPH OKEYA: Is New PLU SG Fadil The Signal Uganda Has Been Waiting For?

The appointment of Hon. Twalla Fadil as the new Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has struck the political landscape like a drumbeat rolling across a valley at dawn—deep, unexpected, and impossible to ignore. For a movement that has grown with the restless energy of a river in rainy season, his arrival feels like the moment the waters finally find a channel wide enough to carry their ambition. And yet, this new chapter does not erase the ink of those who wrote the earlier pages. Hon. David Kabanda’s role remains the bedrock, the way the roots of a great fig tree remain hidden but essential. But every tree must eventually stretch new branches toward new horizons, and that is what this moment represents.

Hon. Twalla Fadil is not a stranger to the grindstone of mobilisation. Long before Parliament polished his name, he was already a force in the Sebei sub‑region, a young man who learned early that leadership is not declared—it is earned in the dust of community meetings, in the sweat of youth mobilisation, and in the quiet trust of elders who watch more than they speak. As Youth Chairperson of Kapchorwa District, he built networks that ran deeper than political slogans. He became a bridge between young people, local leaders, and the NRM structures that shaped his early political life. His rise was not accidental; it was the slow, deliberate climb of a man who understood that a mountain is conquered one step at a time.

When he entered Parliament as the representative for Tingey County, he carried with him the voice of a region often celebrated for its athletes but overlooked in national political calculus. In Parliament, he became an advocate for infrastructure, youth empowerment, service delivery, and the long‑standing land disputes that have haunted Sebei like a stubborn shadow. He spoke not as a man seeking applause but as one carrying the burdens of his people. His political character was forged in the fires of community expectation, and he emerged with the calm steel of a man who knows where he is going. [^1]

But perhaps the most compelling part of his story is that he is not new to PLU. He was there in the beginning, one of the founding members, carrying Patriotic Officer Number 012—a badge of early loyalty, long before the movement became a national chant. As PLU Coordinator for the Sebei sub‑region, he oversaw mobilisation, membership growth, and the delicate work of building structures in a region where political winds shift quickly. His discipline, loyalty, and organisational clarity made him one of the movement’s most trusted hands. [^1]

It is no surprise, then, that Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s eye settled on him. In politics, as in hunting, the hunter does not choose a spear by accident. Hon. Fadil’s appointment reflects a deliberate strategy—rewarding loyalty, recognising performance, and widening the movement’s regional footprint. For a movement whose loudest echoes have come from Buganda, Western Uganda, and parts of the North, bringing a son of Sebei into the heart of its leadership is a statement written in bold ink. It says: “This house is expanding, and every region must find its place at the table.” [^1]

His appointment adds a new dimension to PLU because he represents something the movement has long needed: a bridge to the East, a region rich in political weight, cultural pride, and historical complexity. The East has often been the quiet giant—watching, calculating, waiting. For years, PLU’s message has thundered in Buganda, danced in the West, and marched through the North. But in the East, it has been more of a whisper. Hon. Fadil arrives as the man who can turn that whisper into a chorus.

He understands the political dialects of the East—the cautious optimism, the pride of identity, the hunger for recognition, and the deep memory of past neglect. He knows that political mobilisation is not a one‑size‑fits‑all garment; it must be tailored to the cultural fabric of each region. His ability to translate PLU’s message into the idioms and aspirations of the East gives the movement a new frontier. And once the East begins to move, the rest of the country pays attention, for the East has always been a region whose political decisions ripple far beyond its borders.

But his influence will not stop there. He carries the rare ability to speak across regions without sounding like a visitor. He understands the anxieties of the North, the ambitions of the West, the frustrations of Buganda, and the quiet determination of the East. In a country where regional balancing has often been the difference between political survival and political irrelevance, his appointment is a strategic masterstroke. It is the kind of move that says: “We are building a national movement, not a regional choir.”

Across Africa, movements that have risen to national prominence have done so by mastering this art of regional balancing and recruiting men of valor. The ANC in South Africa drew strength from the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu‑Natal, and Gauteng. Tanzania’s CCM survived decades of political storms because it learned early that a national movement must look like the nation itself. Kenya’s political coalitions—from NARC in 2002 to the broad alliances of later years—were built on the understanding that political victory is a mosaic, not a monolith.

Even beyond Africa, history offers lessons. India’s Congress Party rose to dominance by weaving together the North, South, East, and West into a single political fabric. Brazil’s Workers’ Party built its strength by merging the industrial South with the agrarian Northeast. In each case, the message is clear: a movement becomes national when it learns to speak in many accents without losing its voice.

Hon. Fadil embodies this principle. He is not merely a regional representative; he is a bridge. And bridges do not choose who crosses them—they serve all who approach. His organisational discipline, his grassroots instincts, and his parliamentary experience give PLU a new engine—steady, reliable, and nationally resonant.

Kabanda’s legacy remains intact. He was the pioneer, the early torchbearer, the man who held the fort when PLU was still defining its identity. But pioneers and builders are not the same. Hon. Fadil arrives as a builder, a consolidator, a man tasked with turning enthusiasm into structure and structure into national presence. This is not a replacement of legacy but an expansion of it, the way a river widens as it approaches the lake.

His appointment signals a new era of vibrancy and national acceptability. He understands that Uganda is a country of many stories, and a movement that hopes to lead must learn to listen as much as it speaks. He brings a tone that is less combative and more persuasive, less insular and more outward‑looking. In a country where political fatigue often competes with political hope, his voice may be the fresh breeze that reminds citizens that renewal is possible.

In the end, his appointment is a reminder of an old Sebei saying: “A traveler who knows many paths never gets lost.” PLU has chosen its traveler. Now the country watches to see how far he will lead them.

The writer is a Former MP Candidate for Bukooli North, Bugiri.