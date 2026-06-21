Ruparelia Family Honours Rajiv’s Legacy with Baby Chimp Adoption At Ngamba Island, Shs50 Million Conservation Donation

NGAMBA ISLAND, WAKISO — It was a day of remembrance, celebration, and conservation as the Ruparelia family gathered at Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary to honour the legacy of the late Rajiv Ruparelia through the adoption and naming of a baby chimpanzee after him.

The event, held on the picturesque island sanctuary located about 38 kilometres across Lake Victoria from Speke Resort Munyonyo’s Marina dock, brought together family members, friends, conservationists, media personalities, and tourism stakeholders for what turned into a heartfelt celebration of a man whose love for adventure and wildlife was well known.

Leading the delegation was businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, accompanied by his wife Jyotsna, children, grandchildren, and close family friends, including veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda. Representatives of Miss Tourism Uganda and management and staff of Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary also attended the event.

In a significant contribution towards wildlife conservation, Sudhir donated Shs50 million to support the sanctuary’s operations and the welfare of the rescued chimpanzees under its care.

The most emotional moment of the day came when the family officially adopted and named an almost one-year-old chimpanzee “Rajiv Raj Ruparelia (RR)” in memory of the late businessman.

Rajiv’s daughter was among the most active participants throughout the event. She joined family members in touring the sanctuary, participated in the naming ceremony, interacted with conservation staff, and took part in activities aimed at raising awareness about chimpanzee conservation.

The family also participated in the sanctuary’s popular chimpanzee feeding session, watching as dozens of chimpanzees eagerly responded to feeding calls from their caretakers. The experience offered guests a closer appreciation of the work undertaken by sanctuary staff to rehabilitate and care for rescued animals.

Speaking during the event, sanctuary management paid glowing tribute to Sudhir and his family for their unwavering support over nearly three decades.

Officials revealed that Sudhir and his wife have been supporting the sanctuary since 1997 and remain among its longest-serving benefactors.

They particularly praised the businessman for consistently investing in wildlife conservation despite receiving little public recognition in return.

“It takes a special kind of person to support animals that will never stand up and say thank you,” one official remarked, drawing applause from guests.

Management also recalled Rajiv’s strong connection to the island, noting that he was a frequent visitor who often brought friends to experience the sanctuary and learn about conservation efforts.

According to officials, Rajiv’s enthusiasm for nature and wildlife made him one of the sanctuary’s most cherished supporters.

The adoption of the baby chimp therefore carried deep symbolic meaning for both the family and the sanctuary.

Ngamba Island currently provides a safe home for more than 50 rescued chimpanzees, many of them orphaned through poaching, illegal wildlife trade, and habitat destruction. The sanctuary relies heavily on donor support, tourism activities, and corporate partnerships to sustain its conservation programmes.

As the day’s activities drew to a close, guests reflected on Rajiv’s life and legacy while enjoying the island’s tranquil surroundings.

For the Ruparelia family, the event was not simply about making a donation or adopting a chimpanzee. It was about preserving the memory of a son, father, husband, and friend whose passion for life extended beyond business to the protection of Uganda’s natural heritage.

Through the naming of young “RR,” Rajiv’s legacy will continue to live on at Ngamba Island—among the forests, waters, and chimpanzees he loved so much.