Ogwang Dismisses AFCON Critics, Reassures Uganda Will Be Ready to Host 2027 Tournament

HOIMA, UGANDA — State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang has dismissed critics questioning Uganda’s readiness to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting that the country is firmly on track to deliver the tournament within the set timelines.

Ogwang made the remarks on the sidelines of a monitoring exercise led by Vice President Jessica Alupo, who is currently overseeing government assessments of key sports infrastructure projects, including Hoima City Stadium.

The inspection forms part of ongoing government efforts to evaluate progress on facilities earmarked for AFCON 2027, which Uganda will co-host alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

Hoima City Stadium—one of the flagship venues for the tournament—has been described by government as a critical component of Uganda’s sports infrastructure transformation agenda.

Speaking to journalists, Ogwang expressed confidence that the facility will be fully ready to host international matches by the end of 2026.

“We assure Ugandans and African football fans that Uganda will be ready to host all AFCON games by December 31, 2026,” Ogwang said.

He emphasized that construction works and finishing touches are progressing steadily, adding that the government is addressing all logistical requirements, including access and security infrastructure.

Ogwang also highlighted additional infrastructure improvements at the stadium, including transport access enhancements.

“There is an additional lane to bring in VVIPs into Hoima Stadium,” he noted, stressing that such upgrades are aimed at ensuring smooth movement of dignitaries and fans during the tournament.

However, the minister used the same platform to sharply respond to growing criticism on social media regarding Uganda’s preparedness for the continental event.

He accused some online commentators of deliberately undermining the country’s progress.

“Some people tweeting are agents of people who do not want our country to progress,” Ogwang said.

He urged Ugandans to remain patriotic and ignore what he termed as “naysayers” questioning the country’s capacity to successfully host AFCON.

“I call upon Ugandans to love their country. The stadium is here, and we are ready,” he added.

Ogwang’s remarks come amid increased government monitoring of AFCON infrastructure projects, with Vice President Jessica Alupo leading high-level inspection tours aimed at assessing progress and ensuring compliance with CAF standards.

Hoima City Stadium, located in Western Uganda, is among the key facilities expected to host matches during the 2027 tournament, which is being jointly organized by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania under the East African “Pamoja” bid.

Government officials have repeatedly maintained that the country is on schedule to deliver the required infrastructure, despite persistent public scrutiny and debate over timelines and readiness.

As construction works continue, officials insist that Uganda remains committed to meeting all international hosting requirements ahead of the continental showcase.

For Ogwang, however, the message remains firm: Uganda will deliver—and on time.