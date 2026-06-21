Real Estate: Union Rallies Ugandans To Own Land, Build Homes As Hope Mukundane Champions Affordable Property Ownership

By Brian Mugenyi
mugenyijj@gmail.com
KAMPALA, Uganda — For as little as Shs6 million, you can now own land and housing property, courtesy of the Union Transport Alliance in Uganda.
Smiling warmly, Ms. Hope Mukundane, the Head of Growth, Partnerships, Land, and Housing, takes her seat at the Union Transport Alliance offices in the Kamwokya suburb of Kampala. A devout Born-Again Christian, Mukundane speaks with passion and generosity during this exclusive interview, fluidly reeling off details about the organization’s real estate portfolio.
For years, millions of Ugandans have carried one dream close to their hearts—owning a piece of land and building a home where their families can find security and dignity. But for many ordinary citizens, that dream has remained frustratingly distant.
Every month, hard-earned salaries disappear into rent. Families continuously move from one rental house to another, while property ownership appears to be a luxury reserved for a wealthy few.
It is this reality that the Union Transport Alliance is seeking to change through an affordable land and housing initiative aimed at helping Ugandans transition from lifelong tenants to property owners.
A Pathway Out of Poverty
Ms. Mukundane has called upon Ugandans both at home and in the diaspora to embrace property ownership as a critical long-term investment and a pathway out of poverty. She emphasizes that land and housing should not be viewed as luxuries, but as vital assets capable of transforming families and communities.
“People should not fear owning property. A home gives a family stability, confidence, and something tangible to pass on to the next generation,” Mukundane said.
Through the Union Housing Facilities initiative, Ugandans can access land and housing property starting from approximately Shs6 million. The program offers flexible payment arrangements designed to allow ordinary citizens to begin their ownership journey with ease.
The initiative specifically targets:
Formal and informal workers
Entrepreneurs and small business owners
Transport operators
Ugandans living abroad (the diaspora) who want to invest in secure property back home.
Mukundane notes that the biggest barrier facing many Ugandans is not a lack of desire to own homes, but rather a lack of affordable opportunities.
“Some people earn a modest income and think owning a home is impossible. But even with a small income, a person can save, invest, and eventually own property for their family,” she explained.
Shifting the Mindset
Uganda’s real estate sector continues to face immense pressure due to rapid population growth, urbanization, and the skyrocketing demand for affordable housing. With millions of people seeking decent accommodation, many households spend decades paying rent without ever building permanent wealth.
According to Mukundane, this is why changing the public mindset from renting to ownership is critical.
“A person who owns land has created a foundation. Property gives people security because it remains an asset that will benefit children and future generations,” she said.
A Vision for Economic Empowerment
The Union Housing Facilities initiative is part of a broader economic empowerment vision championed by the Union Transport Alliance Chief Executive Officer, Fred Ssenoga.
Ssenoga firmly believes that poverty reduction cannot be achieved through income generation alone, but also by helping citizens acquire productive, appreciating assets. For him, a home represents far more than bricks and iron sheets; it represents independence, dignity, and a family’s future.
Where to find them: The Union Transport Alliance offices are located at Luthenit Towers in Kamwokya, Kampala. The offices have become a bustling hub for citizens seeking professional guidance on land and housing opportunities.
Engaging the Diaspora
Mukundane also challenged Ugandans in the diaspora to consider investing in local real estate as a way of securing their future and contributing to national development.
“Many Ugandans abroad work incredibly hard but have nothing permanent to show for it back home. Investing in land and housing creates a lasting legacy,” she urged.
Real estate experts have long identified land ownership as one of the most reliable ways families create wealth, given that property appreciates over time while providing essential shelter. For many families, acquiring land is the first major step toward true economic independence. It reduces financial uncertainty, strengthens communities, and fosters hope.
As the Union Transport Alliance continues to expand its housing program, Mukundane remains confident that more Ugandans can rewrite their stories.
“Our message is simple—Ugandans can own property. It all begins with taking that very first step,” she concluded.
As the demand for affordable housing grows, Union’s innovative approach is successfully positioning property ownership not as an unattainable dream for the elite, but as a practical reality for ordinary citizens striving for a better tomorrow.
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