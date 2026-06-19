FROM DIGNITY TO DESTINY: Why Thousands of Women Are Expected to Throng Lugogo UMA Grounds for the Historic Union Sanitary Pads Launch

By Brian Mugenyi
Kampala | June 19, 2026
Thousands of women from across Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, and surrounding regions are locking in their schedules for tomorrow, Saturday, June 20, 2026. All roads lead to the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo for a historic women’s health and empowerment event organized by the Union Transport Alliance.
In many African communities, the journey of a young girl is rarely interrupted by a lack of ambition or talent. Instead, it is stalled by a barrier as fundamental as a lack of access to safe, affordable menstrual hygiene products. For countless women and girls, menstruation remains a monthly struggle fought in silence—a quiet crisis that directly damages their education, health, workplace productivity, and self-esteem.
It is a systemic challenge that has long cried out for innovative solutions and bold collective action. This weekend, a new chapter is set to be written.
The massive gathering will mark the official launch of Union Sanitary Pads, a major initiative spearheaded by the Union Transport Alliance. The movement is designed to advance menstrual hygiene, safeguard women’s reproductive health, and champion personal dignity as a pathway to economic empowerment.
The event is already generating immense waves of excitement among grassroots women’s groups, community leaders, and development advocates. To them, this is a highly practical intervention addressing one of the most pressing, yet frequently overlooked, public health challenges in the country.
Mobilizing the Masses: A Unified Voice
Leading the massive mobilization efforts is Ambassador Alice Natukunda. She has issued a passionate appeal to women from all walks of life—from corporate professionals to market vendors—to turn up in overwhelming numbers and become active participants in what she describes as a transformative movement for women’s well-being.
The campaign has also received a major boost from the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers, led by Edison Kirabira, which is actively driving online and offline awareness to ensure vulnerable women gain access to affordable sanitary products. The entire initiative is organized by visionary businessman Mr. Fred Ssenoga as a structural way to give back to the community through genuine health emancipation.
“This is not just the launch of a sanitary pad; it is the launch of hope, dignity, and opportunity for our women and girls,” Ambassador Natukunda stated ahead of the event. “I encourage all women from Entebbe, Nakawa, Ndeeba, Namuwongo, Rubaga, Kawempe, Makindye, and beyond to come out and witness this milestone.”
According to Ambassador Natukunda, the initiative aims to dismantle the lingering social stigma surrounding menstruation while empowering families to embrace healthy living standards.
“Using proper, high-quality sanitary pads prevents severe reproductive tract infections and safeguards women’s overall reproductive health. Cleanliness and proper hygiene remain essential pillars of good health and social development,” she noted. “A healthy nation begins with healthy families, and women must continue to champion these values in their homes and communities.”
Private Sector Stepping Up for Public Good
The grand highlight of Saturday’s launch will be the presence of Mr. Fred Ssenoga, the Chief Executive Officer of the Union Transport Alliance Uganda, who will officiate as the Chief Guest.
His direct leadership in this campaign underscores a growing and vital trend in Uganda: the private sector stepping up to design community-based solutions that directly improve the quality of life for ordinary citizens.
Civil society observers note that the launch represents much more than a mere product introduction. It reflects a growing national recognition that investing in women’s health is directly tethered to better school attendance, economic growth, and national development. Studies across sub-Saharan Africa consistently show that reliable access to menstrual hygiene products drastically reduces school absenteeism among girls and boosts the workplace productivity of women.
What to Expect Tomorrow at UMA Grounds
The landmark launch is slated to draw a massive, diverse crowd, including:
Prominent women leaders and youth groups
Transport sector stakeholders and women entrepreneurs
Public health practitioners and community mobilizers
Development partners and civil society actors
Beyond the ceremonial unveiling of the Union Sanitary Pads, participants will engage in vibrant, interactive breakout discussions focusing on menstrual health management, hygiene awareness, financial literacy, and economic inclusion.
As Uganda continues to steer toward social transformation, practical interventions like the Union Sanitary Pads initiative are proving to be among the most effective vehicles for building resilient, healthy, and self-sustaining communities.
Tomorrow, thousands of women will gather at Lugogo—not just to witness a product launch, but to rewrite their collective destiny, celebrating the dignity, confidence, and limitless potential of the African woman.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article