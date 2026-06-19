Thousands of Women Set to Throng Lugogo UMA Grounds for Historic Union Sanitary Pads Launch

By Brian Mugenyi

Kampala | June 19, 2026

Thousands of women from across Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, and neighboring districts are gearing up to descend upon the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo this Saturday, June 20, 2026. They will be gathering for a landmark women’s health and empowerment event organized by the Union Transport Alliance.

In many African communities, a young girl’s education and aspirations are frequently interrupted—not by a lack of ambition, but by a barrier as fundamental as the lack of safe, affordable menstrual hygiene products. For countless women and girls, menstruation remains a monthly struggle fought in silence, directly undermining their education, health, productivity, and self-esteem.

It is a systemic challenge that has long demanded innovative solutions and collective private-sector action. This weekend, a new chapter is set to be written.

The massive gathering will mark the official launch of Union Sanitary Pads, a major initiative spearheaded by the Union Transport Alliance designed to advance menstrual hygiene, safeguard women’s reproductive health, and champion dignity and economic empowerment.

The upcoming event is already generating immense excitement among grassroots women’s groups, community leaders, and development advocates, who view it as a highly practical intervention addressing a critical, yet frequently overlooked, public health challenge.

Leading the Mobilization Drive

Leading the massive mobilization efforts is Ambassador Alice Natukunda. She has issued a passionate appeal to women from all walks of life to turn up in overwhelming numbers and become active participants in what she describes as a transformative movement.

The drive has also received a massive boost from the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers, led by Edison Kirabira, which is actively rallying the public to ensure vulnerable women and girls gain access to affordable sanitary products. The entire initiative is organized by businessman Mr. Fred Ssenoga as a way to give back to the community through health emancipation.

“This is not just the launch of a sanitary pad; it is the launch of hope, dignity, and opportunity for our women and girls,” Ambassador Natukunda stated ahead of the event. “I encourage all women from Entebbe, Nakawa, Ndeeba, Namuwongo, Rubaga, Kawempe, Makindye, and beyond to come out and witness this historic milestone.”

According to Ambassador Natukunda, the initiative aims to dismantle the stigma surrounding menstruation while empowering families to embrace healthy living standards.

“Proper menstrual hygiene prevents severe reproductive tract infections and safeguards women’s health. Cleanliness and proper hygiene remain essential pillars of good health and social development,” she noted. “A healthy nation begins with healthy families, and women must continue to champion these values in their homes and communities.”

Private Sector Stepping Up

The highlight of Saturday’s launch will be the presence of Mr. Fred Ssenoga, the Chief Executive Officer of the Union Transport Alliance Uganda, who will officiate as the Chief Guest.

His direct leadership in this campaign underscores the evolving and critical role that private-sector corporate bodies and community-based organizations play in supporting initiatives that directly improve the quality of life for ordinary citizens.

Civil society observers note that the launch represents much more than a mere product introduction. It reflects a growing national recognition that investing in women’s health is directly tethered to better education outcomes, economic growth, and overall national development. Studies across sub-Saharan Africa consistently show that consistent access to menstrual hygiene products drastically reduces school absenteeism among girls and boosts the workplace productivity of women.

What to Expect at the Launch

The event is slated to draw a diverse crowd, including:

Women leaders and youth groups

Transport sector stakeholders and entrepreneurs

Public health practitioners and community mobilizers

Development partners from across the country

Beyond the ceremonial unveiling of the Union Sanitary Pads, participants will engage in highly interactive breakout discussions focusing on menstrual health management, hygiene awareness, economic inclusion, and women’s empowerment strategies.

As Uganda continues to steer toward social transformation and inclusive development, practical interventions like the Union Sanitary Pads initiative are proving to be among the most effective vehicles for building resilient, healthy communities.

Tomorrow, all roads lead to the Lugogo UMA Showgrounds—not just to witness a product launch, but to celebrate the dignity, confidence, and limitless potential of the Ugandan woman.