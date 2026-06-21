Union Transport Alliance Launches Affordable Sanitary Pads to Tackle Period Poverty Among Uganda’s Women and Girls

By Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA, Uganda — The Union Transport Alliance has launched a new brand of affordable sanitary pads aimed at addressing period poverty and improving menstrual hygiene among women and girls across Uganda, particularly those working within the informal sector.

The sanitary pads, unveiled on Friday at the UMA Multi-Purpose Hall in Lugogo under the “Kili Clear” campaign, are expected to offer a low-cost but reliable alternative for thousands of women and school-going girls who continue to face challenges accessing menstrual hygiene products.

The launch attracted women leaders from the transport sector, students, SACCO representatives, health professionals, retailers, development partners and policymakers, who gathered to explore practical solutions to menstrual health challenges affecting millions of Ugandan women and girls.

Speaking during the event, Commissioner for Reproductive and Child Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Richard Mugahi, welcomed private sector participation in advancing menstrual health and hygiene.

He noted that many girls and women still face significant barriers in accessing sanitary products, a situation that continues to affect school attendance, productivity and overall wellbeing.

Health experts at the event observed that lack of access to affordable menstrual hygiene products remains one of the leading drivers of absenteeism among adolescent girls, particularly in low-income communities where households struggle to meet basic needs.

To respond to this challenge, the Union Transport Alliance said its new sanitary pads have been designed to combine quality protection with affordability, targeting ordinary Ugandans at the grassroots level.

The initiative is being implemented under the “Kili Clear” campaign, a nationwide programme built around three pillars — confidence, comfort and affordability.

Through the campaign, the Alliance aims to empower women and girls to fully participate in education, work and community life without being hindered by menstrual health challenges.

Speaking at the launch, Union Transport Alliance Chief Executive Officer Fred Ssenoga said access to menstrual hygiene products should never be determined by income levels.

“Every woman and girl deserves the confidence to pursue education, work and daily life without worrying about access to menstrual hygiene products,” Ssenoga said.

“We are introducing products that are not only affordable but also safe and designed to meet the needs of ordinary Ugandans. Our goal is to ensure that no woman or girl is left behind because she cannot afford sanitary pads.”

Ssenoga added that the introduction of Union Sanitary Pads forms part of the organisation’s broader commitment to improving livelihoods through practical, affordable solutions tailored to Uganda’s informal economy.

Company officials said the pads are manufactured using natural wood pulp and breathable fabric, materials that enhance comfort, skin friendliness and environmental consideration.

The product, they added, has been specifically developed for students, working women and low-income households seeking dependable menstrual hygiene protection at an affordable cost.

Women’s rights advocates who attended the launch described the initiative as a timely intervention in the fight against period poverty.

They argued that improving access to affordable sanitary products could significantly boost school attendance among girls, increase productivity among women, and promote dignity during menstruation.

Recent studies continue to show that many girls in Uganda miss school during their menstrual periods due to lack of sanitary products, while others resort to unsafe alternatives that expose them to health risks.

Stakeholders at the event called for stronger collaboration between government, the private sector and development partners to ensure menstrual hygiene products are accessible to every girl and woman, regardless of income level.

For the Union Transport Alliance, the launch of the sanitary pads goes beyond commercial activity. It is framed as an investment in women’s health, dignity and economic participation.

As the “Kili Clear” campaign rolls out nationwide, the organisation hopes the initiative will contribute to breaking long-standing barriers that continue to limit the potential of many women and girls across Uganda.