Ugandan Climate Advocate Denise Ayebare Named in Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2026

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala, Uganda | June 19, 2026

Ugandan youth leader and climate justice champion Denise Ayebare has achieved a monumental milestone after being named to the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2026.

At just 23 years old, Ayebare was selected under the highly competitive Environmental and Sustainable Development category, recognizing her profound impact in building climate resilience, advancing sustainable livelihoods, and driving community-led development across the continent.

Ayebare, the founder and Executive Director of BetterLife International, announced the global accolade on social media, reflecting on an inspiring journey that began when she was just a 15-year-old school debater campaigning against plastic pollution (kaveera) in Uganda.

“This recognition may carry my name, but it reflects the support, trust, and contributions of many people who have been part of the journey,” Ayebare shared. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside communities, young people, and women across Africa… Now, back to work.”

From Refugee to Global Changemaker

Ayebare’s trajectory is a powerful testament to resilience. Born in Rwanda, her family fled the civil war in the 1990s and settled within the indigenous cattle-keeping communities of Western Uganda. Growing up in an environment where household incomes and survival were directly tied to predictable weather patterns, she developed a deep, firsthand appreciation for environmental protection.

At age 19, armed with an unshakeable belief that local communities possess the best insights to solve their own challenges, Ayebare founded BetterLife International with just $200.

Today, the youth-led and refugee-inspired non-governmental organization has scaled remarkably. It operates across multiple African nations—including Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Ghana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)—and has empowered over 40,000 individuals through green skills, renewable energy, and climate education.

Major Initiatives Spearheaded by Ayebare & BetterLife:

The Soilla App: A breakthrough agritech application launched to provide data-driven soil health guidance directly to smallholder farmers to boost crop yields amid erratic climate patterns.

Clean Energy Transition: Oversaw the successful installation of over 48 institutional biogas plants across Western Uganda, drastically cutting down reliance on charcoal and preventing deforestation.

Water & Sanitation (WASH): Led the installation of vital solar-powered boreholes across vulnerable districts in Eastern Uganda during the pandemic, linking clean water access to girls’ keeping-in-school initiatives.

A Rising Political and Diplomatic Voice

Beyond grassroots activism, Ayebare has masterfully used her legal background and public speaking prowess to shape high-level policies. She served with distinction as the 5th Prime Minister of the National Youth Parliament of Uganda, where she successfully moved motions urging the government to strictly prioritize climate mitigation over unbridled economic expansion.

Her extensive portfolio includes serving as the Youth Presidential Advisor on Climate Change, a Youth Climate Action Negotiator for the African bloc at the UNFCCC (COP27, COP28, and COP29), and the Climate Change Lead at the National Youth Council of Uganda. She was also recently named the Climate Activist of the Year 2024 by GIZ and the European Union in Uganda.

Rigorous Forbes Vetting

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2026 highlights the continent’s most exceptional young innovators, transition leaders, and trailblazers who are actively rewriting Africa’s economic and developmental narrative.

The selection process is famously grueling. Chosen from thousands of digital nominations across the continent, Ayebare underwent months of rigorous vetting, financial audit verifications by SNG Grant Thornton, and panels of expert judges to secure her spot among the final 30.

Ayebare’s stellar achievement continues to elevate Uganda’s profile on the international stage, proving that the nation’s youth are not just passive observers of the climate crisis, but are actively engineering the solutions.

Watchdog Uganda’s Take: Watchdog Uganda extends its warmest congratulations to Denise Ayebare on this phenomenal and well-deserved continental recognition. We wish her continued success as she continues to champion dignity, climate justice, and hope for vulnerable communities across Africa.