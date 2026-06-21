Ex Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago Likely to Be Released This Week on Humanitarian Grounds – Sources

By Watchdog Uganda | June 21, 2026

Kampala – Former Kampala Lord Mayor and prominent opposition lawyer Erias Lukwago is expected to be released from custody this week, reliable sources have told Watchdog Uganda.

Lukwago was dramatically arrested earlier this week by security personnel later identified as Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officers.

According to multiple accounts, armed operatives picked Lukwago from his home in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division, on June 15, 2026. He was subsequently handed over to Kira Police Station before being arraigned at the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court on June 17.

In court, he was formally charged with misprision of treason—an offence related to allegedly concealing knowledge of treasonous activities. Lukwago vehemently denied the charges.

The veteran politician and seasoned human rights lawyer, who has recently been representing high-profile opposition figures including Dr. Kizza Besigye, appeared visibly weak in court. His legal team heavily emphasized his need for immediate medical care during his bail application.

The court remanded him to Luzira Prison until Monday, June 22, 2026, for the mention of his case and the consideration of his bail application. While in Luzira, he was reportedly admitted in the health facility where he is undergoing treatment.

Humanitarian Release on the Cards

Insiders close to the matter have now indicated that authorities are considering an expedited release on humanitarian grounds.

Sources speaking to Watchdog Uganda on condition of anonymity revealed that Lukwago’s deteriorating health, combined with intense pressure over the circumstances surrounding his arrest, could fast-track his bail process, potentially securing his freedom before the end of the week.

“Compassion and critical legal considerations are at play here,” a source familiar with the developments said. “The focus is shifting toward humanitarian aspects, which may see his release expedited.”

Lukwago’s arrest and subsequent charging have drawn widespread condemnation from the legal fraternity, opposition politicians, and civil society observers. Many view the state’s actions as a direct assault on political rights and the independence of the legal profession.

As the country awaits Monday’s highly anticipated court session, all eyes remain on the Makindye Magistrates Court—and potential behind-the-scenes negotiations—to see if one of Uganda’s most outspoken legal minds will soon regain his freedom.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as they emerge.