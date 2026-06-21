UEDCL Purge: Vindictive House-Cleaning or Necessary Reform? Taxpayers Face Costly Legal Reckoning

KAMPALA — In a move that has sent shockwaves through Uganda’s power sector, the interim leadership at the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has terminated the contracts of seven senior managers, barely weeks after assuming office.
The decision, executed on Monday, targets executives perceived as loyalists to the ousted Managing Director, Paul Mwesigwa. Critics are already framing it as a hasty, vindictive action that risks opening a floodgate of expensive lawsuits—all at the expense of the Ugandan taxpayer.
The seven affected officials—including the heads of internal audit, human resources, corporate affairs, engineering, and technology—were first placed on forced leave in May 2026. This was ostensibly to allow investigations into “workplace culture” and performance issues following UEDCL’s historic takeover of national power distribution from Umeme in April 2025.
However, their contracts have now been terminated effective June 30, with management invoking technicalities under the government’s Rationalisation of Government and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) programme.
Rushed Boat-Rocking and Institutional Risk
The new Board, under interim Chairperson Stella-Marie Biwaga Cingtho, alongside the acting management, has moved with remarkable speed. Within months of a broader leadership shakeup—which saw former Board Chairperson Lydia Ochieng-Obbo dismissed and Mwesigwa sent on forced leave—the interim team has effectively decapitated a significant portion of UEDCL’s substantive senior management.
From a business perspective, this raises serious questions about institutional stability and continuity. UEDCL is still navigating a delicate transition phase after assuming control of the massive national electricity distribution infrastructure. Power utilities are highly technical beasts; they demand deep operational expertise, continuity, and strong stakeholder confidence.
Wholesale replacement of department heads in engineering, technology, finance-adjacent roles, and audit functions risks disrupting daily service delivery, capital investment plans, and regulatory compliance at a time when electricity reliability remains a high-stakes national priority for economic growth.
While rapid purges can sometimes signal decisive leadership cleaning up underperformance, timing is everything. When axings appear targeted at perceived “loyalists” of a previous regime rather than being grounded in exhaustive, transparent performance audits, they risk being viewed as mere political score-settling. This perception inevitably undermines staff morale, deters top-tier talent, and erodes investor confidence in state-owned enterprises.
Heavy Legal Vulnerabilities Loom Large
From a legal standpoint, these sudden terminations appear highly vulnerable. Ugandan labour law and public service regulations place heavy emphasis on due process, natural justice, and the right to a fair hearing. The managers were initially placed on forced leave pending investigations. Terminating their contracts en masse by leveraging a RAPEX technicality—without clear, documented evidence of individual misconduct or completed disciplinary processes—invites immediate legal challenge.
The Cost of Friction: Past UEDCL cases have highlighted the courts’ willingness to heavily penalize state corporations that breach the rules of natural justice.
Successful lawsuits could result in staggering awards for wrongful dismissal, unpaid benefits, and general damages. With seven senior professionals likely to mount coordinated legal battles, the financial exposure could easily run into billions of shillings in legal fees, settlements, and compensation. This is public money that could otherwise have funded critical grid upgrades or tariff stabilisation.
The interim leadership’s approach—treating the entire senior management layer as an existential problem—bypasses standard corporate governance practices. Best practice in transitional periods demands:
Thorough, independent audits with clearly documented findings.
Individualized performance reviews rather than blanket dismissals.
Structured handover processes to safeguard utility operations.
Strict compliance with employment contracts and public service guidelines.
By acting in haste, the new leadership risks repeating the cycles of boardroom instability that have plagued several Ugandan parastatals in the past.
Broader Implications for Governance and the Power Sector
This unfolding episode reflects deeper, systemic tensions in Uganda’s electricity sector governance. The post-Umeme era was always going to be a trial by fire. Shifting from a private concession to full government control required a delicate balance of efficiency, massive investment, and public service obligations.
Performance concerns previously raised by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) may well be legitimate. Yet, the remedy must strengthen the institution, not destabilise it.
For the new Board and the acting CEO, the immediate challenge is to demonstrate that these drastic moves genuinely serve the public interest rather than simply entrenching new patronage networks. Quick wins in corporate accountability must be paired with transparent, merit-based recruitment of competent replacements and a clear turnaround strategy.
Taxpayers, who ultimately foot the bill for UEDCL’s operations and its legal liabilities, deserve better than a revolving door of expensive litigation. As these cases inevitably head toward the Industrial Court or the High Court, Ugandans will be watching closely to see whether this purge delivers an improved power supply and financial prudence—or merely replaces one set of problems with a much costlier one.
The power sector cannot afford perpetual instability. Sustainable reform requires balancing firmness with fairness, and speed with due process. Failure to do so may leave the lights on, but the final bill—both financial and institutional—will be significantly higher.
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