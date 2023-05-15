Buying a house or a plot of land in Uganda is one of the most tedious processes due to the big commitment and truckload of work involved in the matter.

A lot of people who have toiled and saved their small monies to buy houses have ended up being conned and have lost their hard-earned savings to fake real estate dealers.

However, if you want to buy a genuine property, cry no more; Mirembe Villas has got a solution for you. You can be a proud owner of a well-modernized house in an organised community from their Kigo estate at a friendly and negotiable price.

According to head of marketing- Mirembe Villas-Kigo, Faris Nabongo, before buying a house, it’s very crucial for one to first visit the site and carefully take control of the whole property-buying process.

“We have an experience of over 20 years in this business of real estate and we have discovered that most people make a certain mistake when buying a property without visiting the site and in the end, they are duped. But at Mirembe Villas we would first advise our clients to first visit our sites so that they feel, vividly see and understand what they are buying,” Mr. Nabongo said.

He added that another mistake people do is to spend all the money they have saved for a long time on constructing the house or buying, forgetting that they have domestic bills to foot which in the end makes them fail financially.

“In most cases, it’s a mistake to spend all your savings on buying a house because you will have to foot other bills at home. That’s why at Mirembe Villas we offer friendly packages that will enable our clients to pay for the house while at the same time paying other bills.”

Mr Nabongo also highlighted that most clients go for houses that are very expensive compared to their earning muscle which in turn affects their entire flow of income.

“That’s why at Mirembe Villas we have consultants who freely advise our clients to take a house suitable to their flow of income. That is why we have different varieties of houses in all our projects.”

Mortgage loan as Mirembe Villa’s secret weapon

A mortgage is a type of loan used to purchase or maintain a home, land, or other types of real estate. The borrower agrees to pay the lender over time, typically in a series of regular payments that are divided into principal and interest. The property then serves as collateral to secure the loan.

According to Mr Nabongo, Mirembe Villas embraces mortgage loans as one of the weapons or the tools that they have used for a long time and it has proved to them that mortgaging is a very important solution to anyone seeking to have a super standard house at Mirembe Villas estate-Kigo.

“Using a mortgage is one of our effective policies and it has helped us a lot in developing our projects. We first seat with our client and understand his/her flow of income, then we introduce to you this policy. Currently, we have partnerships with different financial institutions, where our clients can go and borrow money to buy a house. Then starts financing that loan for a period of 20 years,” he said.

He further noted that apart from mortgage loans, Mirembe Villas as a company has a policy of allowing their clients to pay for their desired property in instalments without any added interest.

“We always focused on this policy so that we help our clients because we have discovered that buying a house cash at hand is not an easy move given the nature of our economy, that’s why at Mirembe Villas we are putting many ways to see that Ugandans acquired these standard houses through paying in instalments and many have embraced it.”

Why Mirembe Villas?

According to senior property consultant at Mirembe Villas, Derrick Musasizi, they are selling what he called an organized community that will provide quality living with elegance; suitable for exquisite and relaxed living. And their desire is to meet customers’ needs consistently by managing developments of lasting value.

“In Uganda and other developing countries, we have a challenge that there are no or few organized communities. You find industries, churches, factories in a residential area, Hospitals, schools, and shopping malls in one area so it’s such a mix up. But if we look at developed countries, they are very categorical, industries have their regions likewise commercial and residential areas. So us at Mirembe Villas we offer you residential with everything that makes it residential,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mirembe Villas Kigo is jointly developed by Guoji Group Company (U) Limited and Buganda Kingdom. The project covers 70 acres and can accommodate more than 200 villas. The project’s scenery is characterized by a good view of the magnificent Lake Victoria and a Golf Course makes it very relaxing. The highway right at the front offers convenient transportation for residents. The unique house designs and excellent property management make Mirembe Villas-Kigo a place worth living.