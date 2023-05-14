Colonel Wilberforce Karate Sserunkuma has handed over the command of 405 Brigade to Colonel David Byaruhanga in a ceremony that was presided over by the 3 Division Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Felix Busizoori at Nakapelimoru army barracks, Kotido district.

“I congratulate Col Karate for the strides made especially where joint security forces retrieved 417 guns in ‘Usalama Kwa Wote’ Operations from wrong elements in North Karamoja since July 2021. You are an archiver,” remarked Brig Gen Busizoori.

He thanked Col Karate for being available, approachable and a hard worker whose capabilities are unquestionable.

With six years of service in the Karamoja Sub-region, Col Karate is a historical and tested senior officer who stood the test of time and has commanded troops in different battle engagements including foreign missions. He was recently elevated to Acting Deputy Commander for UPDF’s 2 Division.

Brig Gen Busizoori welcomed Col Byaruhanga, describing him as a dynamic commander with reckonable years of combat experience since 1986 when he was first deployed in the Karamoja Sub-region. “The tour of duty in service gives flexibility as a master principle in operations. I urge comrade Byaruhanga to maintain operation tempo,” said Brig Gen Busizoori.

The 3 Division Deputy Commander noted that the construction of security roads is ongoing and forces must ensure the safety of the contractors.

As part of the Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) for Disarmament and Code of Conduct the 3 Division Deputy Commander reminded the officers to always respect and promote human rights standards and culture of people wherever they operate.

He noted that UPDF’s strength and success are not only premised on capabilities but also on ideological clarity, respect and cooperation with people as strategic partners.

Brig Busizoori appealed to respective District Security Committees to work and implement modalities to regulate livestock markets and charcoal burning in their area of jurisdiction.

Mr. Onoria Ambrose, Resident District Commissioner for Kotido and regional whip said that the change in command has left no gap and as senior leadership remains committed to ensuing criminality is fought decisively. The RDC called for funding allocation to Civil-military cooperation and mobilization activities where community engagements, mindset and behavioural change are key.

The 405 Brigade is one of the organic units under the 3 Division of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF). Currently, with the recent re-adjustment and deployment of the 501 Brigade in Abim, the 405 Brigade now covers the districts of Karenga, Kotido and Kaabong in the north Karamoja Sub-region.

The 405 Brigade is credited for retrieving 417 guns from the hands of the wrong elements, recovering 15573 livestock that were handed over to rightful owners since July 2021, and securing main supply routes and lines of communication among other achievements.

The senior leaders and field commanders pledged total cooperation and support to the incoming Brigade Commander in ensuring that security and peace prevail to foster socio-economic transformation.

Present were: Mr. Onoria Ambrose, RDC Kotido, Mr. James Shilaku, RDC Abim, Capt (Rtd) Chris Mike Okirya, RDC Kaabong, Mr. John Magezi D/RDC Kotido, Judicial officers, Commanding Officers and Senior Officers of UPDF and Police among others.