President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday met the newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal at State House, Entebbe.

The three new Justices of the Supreme Court include Lady Justice Elizabeth Musoke, Justice Stephen Musota, Justice Madrama Christopher Martin Izama and Justice Eva Luswata Kauma, for the Court of Appeal, had earlier taken their oaths and were today only introduced to President Museveni.

The oaths were administered by the Judiciary Chief Registrar, Ms. Sarah Langa Siu. Justice Oscar John Kihika of the Court of Appeal was also sworn-in at the same ceremony.

The President congratulated the newly appointed Judges and commended the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo for improving the performance of the Judiciary.

“I really congratulate the new Judges and I want to thank the Chief Justice for the passion he has put in making the judiciary effective,” he said.

President Museveni further took the judges through the economic history of the country pointing out that the economy had virtually collapsed. He said the British had left behind what they dubbed at the University as an enclave economy of 3Cs (Coffee, Copper and Cotton and 3Ts (Tobacco, Tea and Tourism).

He added that when NRM came to power in 1986, the government aimed at reversing the whole process and concentrated on four principle areas that were minimum recovery, expansion of the economy, its diversification and promoting qualitative economy based on knowledge like the innovation of electric mobility.

He stressed that diagnostical analysis of society is always done by the political leadership that include the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary who act as Medical Doctors observing that if the diagnosis is wrongly done, the economy will collapse but if done correctly the economy will flourish.

On some of the concerns raised by the judicial officers especially those bearing some financial implications in the judiciary, President Museveni pledged to convene a meeting of all the arms of government to collectively agree on how to pave a way forward for further improvement of their performance.

Th Chief Justice Owiny Dollo thanked President Museveni for his unwavering support that has changed the performance of the Judiciary for the better.

“With the enhanced budget we have been able to double the number of judicial officers,” he said.

He added that High Court circuits were created in Moroto, Tororo, Iganga, Bulemezi, Rukungiri and in Hoima.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hon. Norbert Mao thanked President Museveni for his support to the Judiciary noting that services have tremendously improved.

“We have received unprecedented support from you personally, the Executive and Parliament as manifested in the improved terms of service and improved infrastructural development,” he noted.

Hon. Mao observed that enhanced budget manifests that there will be less dependence on donors. The Justice Minister announced that the new structure of the judiciary is in the offing to ensure that Judges appointed have the necessary support.

He also extended gratitude for the support given to his Ministry since assuming office.

“In the 4 months I have been in office I have noted with relief and pleasure that there is very little friction between the Judiciary and other branches of the Government. We feel that there is greater respect for Judges,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Chief Justice Hon. Justice Richard Buteera, the Principal Judge Dr. Justice Flavian Zeija, the Chairman of the Judicial Service Commission Justice Benjamin Kabiito and the Deputy Head of Public Service Mrs. Deborah Katuramu.

Others included; the Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary, Mr. Pius Bigirimana and the Judicial Fraternity.