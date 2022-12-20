The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has cautioned parents and guardians to carefully watch over their children because there are some bad people who are trying to lure them into homosexuality by promising them money and sponsorship.

“Parents – please watch over your children during the school holidays. Spend time with them, and disciple them. Just as God gave his only Son to us at Christmas, so you must also give yourselves sacrificially to your children.

I want to make it very clear that the Church of Uganda will always uphold the Bible’s teaching that marriage is between one man and one woman, and that is the God-ordained context for sexual relationships. We don’t support fornication; we don’t support adultery; and, we don’t support homosexuality,” Archbishop Kaziimba said in his 2022 Christmas message to believers.

He added that as the Church of Uganda, they will never follow the Church of England in supporting homosexuality.

“There are rumours that the Church of England will soon vote to provide some form of blessings for homosexual relationships. We are grateful for the Church of England who gave us the Gospel of Jesus Christ. But, we will never follow you in supporting homosexuality,” the Archbishop warned.

“You may be the “Mother Church,” but let’s be clear that such a decision will mean you have abandoned the very faith of Anglicanism you so generously shared around the world. You may still be the Church of England, but you will no longer be Anglican, because Anglicans uphold the Bible. This is why the Church of Uganda is so passionate about the Gafcon fellowship of Global Anglicans and why we support the 4th Gafcon Conference in Kigali in April 2023.”

The Archbishop further urged families to reduce their spending this Christmas a little, so that they have enough to pay school fees in January, next year.

“Inflation is still very high and it is pinching all of us. Be wise about how you spend at Christmas,” he noted.

“At Christmas we see that our God is a God who gives and a God who forgives. I call upon all Ugandans to love one another and forgive each other. He gave us his only son. So, I urge you to also give yourselves to the cause of forgiveness and “unity for service and growth.”