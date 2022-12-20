President Yoweri Museveni has this afternoon received the out-going Ambassador of the Republic of Ethiopia to Uganda Her Excellency Alemtsehay Meseret who called on him at State House, Entebbe to bid him farewell after her tour of duty in the country.

Ambassador Meseret thanked President Museveni and the people of Uganda for the warm hospitality, cooperation and support accorded to her during her four years of service in the country.

“Over the past four years of my stay in Uganda, I have received support from many people of different levels. However I reserve special thanks to your Excellency for your guidance and help during the course of my time when my country passed through challenging times even accepting my calls despite your busy schedule,” she said.

Ambassador Meseret also pointed out that the relationship between the two countries grew stronger as manifested by the exchange of bilateral visits of the two leaders as well as high powered delegations of the two countries.

The outgoing Ambassador observed that Uganda and Ethiopia have enjoyed being strategic partners for long; cementing this relationship by signing strategic partnership agreements and memoranda of understanding in water, trade, tourism, education and defense among others.

“When I leave this beautiful Nation I will miss everything,” she sadly noted.

President Museveni on his part thanked the outgoing Ambassador for concretizing the already existing cordial relationship between the two sister nations- Uganda and Ethiopia and invited her to later come and visit the East African country.

The outgoing Ambassador was accompanied by the Charge’d Affairs of the Ethiopian Embassy Ms. Sara Wolelaw and the Defense Attache’, Major General Wagnew Amare.

