The Third Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt Hon. Lukia Isanga Nakadama has held talks with Lisa Stark Hughes, an America investor on establishing a financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills training centre in Uganda to empower women and girls.

At the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, Lisa Stark Hughes, an investor in the women’s health sector revealed that she is set to empower women in Uganda through the different trainings.

Lisa who has returned to the country to explore more investment made opportunities after her first trip in 2020 made the revelation during her meeting with the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Nakadama.

Lisa noted that her decision to return to Uganda to establish several investments is premised on the caring actions of President Museveni and his desire to create lasting change and opportunities for Ugandan citizens.

“Unlike many politicians, it is obvious that His Excellency the President is looking at the bigger picture and wanting to create lasting change here in Uganda. President Museveni’s focus on skilling and opportunity is available for any Ugandan citizen that is desirous to improve their lives,” Lisa said.

In an effort in increase the opportunity for skilling and business entrepreneurship training, Lisa intends to open up a skilling center in Uganda. Her goal in to improve the lives of families as a whole and to create better and brighter futures for generations of Ugandans.

“It is important that we create programs that work for the unique and wonderful culture here in Uganda. Uganda has a wonderful culture and heritage; it is important that it is held sacred as progress happens,” Lisa said.

Lisa added that she believes that being self-employed is an honorable and empowering profession that creates endless opportunities for growth. “For mothers, it also creates flexibility so they can be available to their children and have a lasting and loving impact on generations to come.”

The Deputy Premier appreciated the initiative adding that she believes that the program will benefit the women and their families but will as well contribute to the strong of the country’s economy.

Nakadama said that women are at the heart of every family in Uganda and that it is important that women are skilled and able to help support their family.

“Often women have received university degrees or skilling certificates but are unable to find employment and they end up working for others in their field.

They often find themselves taking employment in an area that is not their dream or their preference. This skilling center plans on providing not only vocational skills, but also financial literacy and start up capital planning,” Nakadama said.

Through Lisa’s program, women will receive skilling, business entrepreneurship training, financial literacy training, and by the end of her program they will also have the start up capital needed to begin their own business.

Nakadama added that, “Families will be more prosperous, more children will be able to go to school, taxes are paid directly to the URA, and all of Uganda will benefit from this programme.”

When asked why she chose Uganda against African countries, Lisa said that she was interested by President Museveni’s focus and dedication on improving the lives of women and creating opportunities for them here at home in Uganda.

“It is so touching to see a President that is so saddened by the trouble and hardship that his citizens have when they go outside of Uganda to find work. His Excellency works so hard to find ways to keep them safe. I understand why he feels the most desirable answer is to create opportunities here at home in Uganda” Lisa noted.

She was also highly impressed that so many high positions in government are held by women which shows that women are highly valued in Uganda who are not a lower class but are equals to men.