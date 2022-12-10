Singer Sheebah Karungi held her 1st-day of the two-day show on Friday night at Serena Hotel where she indeed proved to her fans and naysayers that she is now a ‘class above sea level’.

Queen Karma as she calls herself is making history tonight as the first Ugandan artist to schedule a back-to-back concert in the same place and registers a tremendous triumph. To the revellers, the first day was a fully registered success.

The queen was supported by her fellow artists who fully exhibited a wonderful performance leaving big spenders in awe. She shared a stage with Spice Diana, and Winnie Nwagi: the three indeed left no stone unturned.

Other male artists who performed included Kabako, and King Saha and the show was magical. Tonight is the second day.

Here are some of the superb moments captured on camera: