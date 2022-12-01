President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta Museveni has called for unity amongst Sudanese political actors, urged them to desist from politics of identity, and assured them of his support in lifting sanctions slapped on the North African country by the African Union.

The President’s message was delivered, by H.E. Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, Uganda’s Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, during the meeting of Council of Ministers drawn from Member States attending the 48th session of the Ordinary Council of Ministers of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa, November 30, 2022. Ambassador Ssemuddu represented Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs at the meeting held at Corinthia hotel and before proceeding to the Presidential Palace in Khartoum.

President Museveni affirmed his commitment to peace, stability and progress in the Sudan. He wished the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al–Burhan success in his endeavor to stabilize his country and encouraged him to promote Unity while discouraging politics of identity and sectarianism.

The President said he stands with the people of Sudan and affirmed his unwavering support and commitment to work together with them in ensuring all sanctions are lifted against Sudan. President Museveni also made a commitment to channel efforts into the fight to combat terrorism, human trafficking, arms smuggling, as well as building lasting economic partnerships.

The IGAD Council of Ministers convened in Khartoum to attend the 48th session of the Ordinary Council of Ministers. They were received at the Sudan’s Presidential Palace by Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al–Burhan. The Delegation of the Ministers was led by Dr. Workneh Gebyebu, the Executive Secretary of IGAD. Uganda was represented by H.E. Ambassador Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, who represented the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In his meeting with the Council of Ministers that included representatives from Uganda, Eritrea, Somalia, South Sudan, Kenya, Djbouti and Ethiopia, General Al Burhan thanked his guests for the role of their respective countries in supporting Sudan in their efforts to address security and political challenges in the country and the quest to overcome the unfair sanctions which were put on Sudan.

Gen, Al Burhan blamed the African Union (AU) for putting sanctions on Sudan before establishing facts, through a fact-finding commission that should have got an explanation to what the African Bloc understood as a military coup. In the words of General Al Burhan, it was a leadership disagreement that required political reorganization during the transition period.

He called for support to lift all sanctions placed by the AU and other bodies on Sudan, and he gave assurances that the stakeholders have reached an understanding. The requested that members of the delegation to the IGAD meeting should delay their departure until Saturday December 3, 2022, or Sunday December 4, 2022, to witness the signing of the anticipated agreement that is expected to lead to the formation of the transitional government. The transitional government is expected to organize the general elections which the Chairman of the Council promised would take place.

In a jovial mood, General Al Burhan assured the Council of Ministers that soon the whole world would witness his commitment to the stability of his country, the Republic of Sudan.