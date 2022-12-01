The Council of Ministers from Member States of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa, November 30, 2022 convened at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, Republic of Sudan, for the 48th session of the Ordinary Council of Ministers’ Meeting.

The delegation of ministers were later received at the Sudan’s Presidential Palace by the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan.

The Delegation of the Ministers was led by Dr. Workneh Gebyebu, the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Uganda was represented by H.E. Ambassador Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, who in turn, represented the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda Gen. Abubaker Jeje Odongo.

While meeting the Council of Ministers that included representatives from Uganda, Eritrea, Somalia, South Sudan, Kenya, Djbouti and Ethiopia, General Al Burhan thanked his guests for the role of their respective countries in supporting Sudan in their efforts to address the security and political challenges in the country, and the quest to overcome the unfair sanctions which were put on Sudan.

Gen. Burhan blamed the Africa Union (AU) for putting sanctions on Sudan before establishing facts on the ground. Gen Al Burhan said if the AU had embarked on the fact finding mission, it would be told that what took place in Sudan was not a military coup but a disagreement within the leadership that required political reorganization during the transition period.

Appealing for lifting of the sanctions on Sudan, he gave assurances a breakthrough was about to be reached, then requested members of the delegations not to leave Sudan until Saturday, December 3, 2022 or Sunday December 4, 2022 to witness the signing of the anticipated peace agreement that will lead to the formation of the transitional government.

He said general elections would be held under the arrangement of the same agreement. General Burhan assured the Council of Ministers that soon the whole world would witness his commitment to the stability of his country.

Ambassador Dr. Ssemuddu who represented Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs delivered a message from His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The President made a commitment to support the return of sustainable peace, stability and progress in the Sudan. The President wished Gen.

Al Burhan success in his endeavor to stabilize his country and encouraged him to promote Unity while discouraging the politics of identity and sectarianism.

President Museveni said he stood with the people of Sudan with unwavering support and commitment to work together in ensuring all sanctions are lifted against their country.

He made further commitment in the fight against terrorism, human trafficking, arms smuggling.