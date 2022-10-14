President Yoweri Museveni has received the prestigious Person of the Year Award from London- based Energy Year Publication.

In an event that took place at State House, Entebbe today, Friday 14th October, 2022, the award was presented by the Global Government Relations Director, Ms. Brindusa Negrea who had paid a courtesy call on the President.

This was in reference to the Energy Year’s latest edition on Uganda’s progressing energy industry.

H.E the President appreciated Energy Year Publication for recognising his able and exceptional leadership.

“Thank you for recognising my efforts in steering Uganda’s development,” Gen. Museveni acknowledged.

Ms. Negrea said that President Museveni was given the award in appreciation for the many developmental milestones orchestrated by his administration in the unlocking of Uganda’s oil potential. She observed that the country has recorded the single largest investment in its history to the tune of US $15 billion.

She observed that the international community is closely monitoring the next steps in Uganda’s journey to the first oil in 2025.

Ms. Negrea added that Energy Year could not be more exited to support President Museveni’s Presidency in its ambitious quest of cementing the country’s position as the hottest inland exploration frontier in the region for a long time to come.