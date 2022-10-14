In a bid to fulfill the vision of Fort Portal City being declared Africa’s Top Tourism Destination hub, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner- RCC Fort Portal City North Division, Allan Bamuha has today launched a 20,000 indigenous tree planting exercise across the city.

The colorful event which took place at Karambi North Division Headquarters was graced by the Chairperson North Division Youth Council, Miss Tourism Tooro , Division Clerk, Division Speaker, Councilors and many others.

Speaking at the event, Bamuha underscored biodiversity as being cardinal both for ecosystems and human economies, yet it’s increasingly threatened around the world by deforestation.

“A green City is all we need to attract more tourists and continue to shine across the African continent, we need to collectively conserve our mother nature,” Bamuha said

Bamuha reiterated that forests are like giant sponges, catching runoff rather than letting it roll across the surface, but they can’t absorb all of it. Water that gets past their roots trickles down into aquifers, replenishing groundwater supplies.

“Tree roots are key allies in heavy rain, especially for low-lying areas like river plains. They help the ground absorb more of a flash flood, reducing soil loss and property damage by slowing the flow thus shining our City in all aspects,” Bamuha asserted.

These trees were lobbied by the North Division Youth Council Chairperson Hon. Amanyire Patrick Kasoro from NRDI and National Forestry Authority (NFA). All schools and churches and mosques will supplied with the natural trees including the vast communities

Trees also have another way to beat the heat: absorb CO2 that fuels global warming. Plants always need some CO2 for photosynthesis, but Earth’s air is now so thick with extra emissions that forests fight global warming just by breathing. CO2 is stored in wood, leaves and soil, often for centuries.