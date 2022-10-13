Two former Members of Parliament from the opposition have today joined the ruling National Resistance Movement party and were officially received by the Secretary-General, Rt.Hon.Richard Todwong, at the party headquarters in Nakasero, Kampala.

The former legislators include Hon. Caxton Etii, who represented Erute county south in Lira district on the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), and Hon. Kenneth Eitungunane from Soroti county.

In his message to the new coverts, Rt.Hon.Todwong said, “It is exciting to get new people joining us because it adds to our strength. These are well-qualified people, and the party hopes to hugely benefit from their contributions.”

He added that the party will always be available to provide guidance and relevant support to converts as they aspire to transform the lives of their communities.

Mr. Kenneth Eitunganane said he joins the ruling NRM in the realization that the party has better plans for improving people’s lives through programs like the parish development model.

He added, “My desire to join the mass party is due to its clear core ideological principles of nationalism, pan-Africanism, democracy, and socio-economic transformation as compared to the opposition parties.”

Mr.Caxton Etii commended President Yoweri Museveni and the secretariat leadership for embracing and offering a platform for everyone to shine. The beauty of NRM is that one is free to seize an opportunity and excel, irrespective of the time he joined.

The director of mobilization at the NRM secretariat, Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, said the party’s doors are open to whoever wants to join if they cherish its clear ideologies.

“I believe my brothers have chosen to associate with us on the conviction that the party has foundations and pillars which for decades have held Ugandans together,” Seninde said.