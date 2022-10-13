President Yoweri Museveni has signed four bills into law.

The President assented to the bills today, Thursday 13th, October, 2022.

The bills which have been signed into law include; The Physical Planners’ Registration Act, 2022, The Kampala Capital City (Amendment) Act, 2022, The Mining and Minerals Act, 2022 and The Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act, 2022.

The four bills were recently passed by the Parliament of Uganda and since then, they have been awaiting President Museveni’s signing.