A motor accident along Wera- Asamuk Road in Amuria district has claimed the lives of 13 market traders and left five others nursing critical injuries. The accident involving a Fuso truck registration number UBA 670V occurred at Alomain swamp in Alakaituk area this morning.

The Fuso truck was transporting traders to weekly markets in Adipala- Kapelebyong district and Orwamuge Market in Kotido district. Although the identities of the deceased traders have not yet been identified, our reporter says that 12 people died on the spot and another died at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital where they were rushed for treatment. Among the dead are seven women and six men.

The truck was carrying vegetables and other merchandise to the market.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, says that preliminary findings indicate that the truck driver lost control before the vehicle overturned due to a bad patch on the road in and around the swamp.

“We have visited the scene and are instituting mechanisms to have the motor vehicle removed from the swamp. We appeal to those persons whose relatives carry on business as traders with a known record on the route above to reach out about their wellbeing at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital”, he said in press statement.