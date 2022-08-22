As September 3, draws closer, anticipation for the first ever Tusker Lite Rwenzori Mountain Marathon is building up.

The marathon will be held at the foot of the Rwenzori Mountain ranges in Kasese and will involve a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and a 5km fun run. Participation kits are going for Shs50,000 and they are available on online retailer Jumia, the event’s payment and logistics partner.

In Kampala, participants can purchase the kits from the Jumia Food Mart available on Jumia Food. Kits are available on pre-order and will be picked up at the Jumia Pick Up Station in Kasese.

“All an interested participant has to do is download the Jumia and or Jumia Food Apps, create an account and search for Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon Kit and select the preferred distance for the marathon,” Shakib Nsubuga, Jumia’s Head of Expansion explains.

The marathon kit comes with a vest, a running bib with a race chip, a water bottle and waist bag. The link to purchase the tickets can be accessed on bit.ly/3zMmD1O.

There is prize money to be won in the 42km and 21km categories courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank. Shs5m, 4m, 3m, 2m and Shs1m await to top five winners in the 42km full marathon for both men and women. The top three male and female athletes in the 21km half marathon will bag Shs3m, 2m and 1m respectively.

Tusker Lite has also organized a big concert after the marathon, which is more reason for people to get out of town on top of other fun activities like hikes, bird watching and boat rides on Kazinga Channel.

More information is available online on the official marathon website at www.mtrwenzorimarathon.com