East Kyoga police have identified the victims of the early morning accident on Amuria road involving traders from Bugisu sub-region. The accident claimed the lives of 13 traders who were traveling to the weekly market and left several others with injuries.

They are Lydia Kainza, 40, Muhamad Mukonde, 22, Sylvia Katisi, 28, Margret Muduwa 58, Abdu Waniale, 25, Mustafa Wadada, 25 and Twailu Mudoma, 50 years. The others are Hadija Namatovu, 54, Alisati Nambozi, 59, Hajara Nambozo Hajara, 57, Beatrice Nagudi, 60, Wegumba, 35, and a lady who died on the way to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, only identified as Racheal.

Except for Racheal, the other bodies are still in Amuria hospital mortuary.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Region Police Spokesman, says that most of the victims died due to suffocation from the Taplin that was covering the Fuso truck registration number UBA 670V they were traveling aboard.

It is reported that when the truck overturned in Alomain swamp in Alakaituk in Amuria district, part of it sunk into the water, disabling and suffocating some of the traders. According to Ageca, they are still compiling details of the specific villages where the traders come from.

He, however, noted that most of the victims are from the Bugisu sub-region. Six other accident victims who were rushed to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital have been transferred to Mbale.

A medical worker at Soroti Hospital Emergency ward, where the casualties were first admitted, says that the survivors requested to be taken to health facilities near their homes.

The medic who spoke on condition of anonymity because she is not authorized to speak on behalf of the hospital said that the six survivors are in stable condition. They are Abdu Masaba, 37, a resident of Kulangasa in Mbale, Abdu Mudanyi, 29, a resident of Wanale, Mbale, Amidu Walenge, 27, a resident of Bukwana, Mbale and Annet Nabugasha, 32, a resident of Kidowa, Sironko district.

The others are Juma Odikin, 42, a resident of Lukoko, Sironko and Oliva Muyoka, 40, a resident of Mayogi Upper in Mbale City.