A concerning trend has emerged in Uganda, where cases of men dying in lodges, guest houses, and hotels due to reckless use of Viagra and other sexual enhancers have been on the rise.

According to health experts, the trend is linked to the misuse of these substances, particularly when combined with antihypertensive medications.

Dr. Alfred Yayi, Director of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital (JRRH) has cautioned men against using sexual enhancers, emphasizing the importance of living naturally and within one’s means.

“…it’s very simple, live within your means and if possible, live naturally, don’t go for drugs or enhancers, these will shorten your life…,” Dr. Alfred Yayi warned.

Dr. Charles David Mukisa, a pharmacist and chairperson of the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Management Board, has also weighed in highlighting the specific risks associated with combining sildenafil (commonly known by the brand name Viagra) with antihypertensive medications.

He says this combination can lead to clinically significant interactions, including additive hypotensive effects, potentially causing dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, and syncope.

In rare cases, Dr Charles David Mukisa says it can also lead to more severe cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infarction or stroke, in patients with underlying heart disease.

According to Dr. Mukisa, certain high-risk combinations should be avoided altogether, including nitrates and alpha-blockers.

To minimize risks, he recommends monitoring blood pressure regularly, educating patients about symptoms of low blood pressure, starting with lower doses of sildenafil, and avoiding its use in patients with uncontrolled hypertension or recent cardiovascular events.

The issue is compounded by societal pressures, with many men feeling the need to impress their partners with prolonged sexual encounters.

The rise of social media has also contributed to the trend, with some women mocking men who cannot sustain long periods of sex, labeling them “two-minute men.”

Social media is also overcrowded with all sorts of ‘advice or guidance’ from self-proclaimed experts who give dozens or catalogues of concoctions using herbal medicine.

Before any man goes for a sexual encounter and feels the need to power himself using any enhancer or unregulated substance, Dr Charles David Mukisa makes a passionate plea for individuals to seek expert views and guidance from qualified health professionals.

In many parts of Busoga, including Buikwe and Kayunga some unscrupulous men buy and crush Viagra which they mix with some unknown solutions to make it appear as natural or herbal medicine, which they use unprofessional money-hungry radio stations to advertise and promote making many unsuspecting members of the public or audience get duped.

Stakeholders including members of the public are urging the National Drug Authority (NDA) to step up monitoring and regulatory efforts to ensure that media houses especially local radio stations in Busoga adhere to basic ethical standards and verify the claimed herbs to avoid misleading the audience (the unsophisticated ones) who take their messages as gospel truth.

The NDA is a government agency responsible for regulating the pharmaceutical industry in Uganda. Its primary goal is to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of drugs and other pharmaceutical products available in the country.

It was established in 1993 by the National Drug Policy and Authority Statute and began its operations in 1994.The mandate of NDA has since expanded to cover food regulation, cosmetics, food additives, supplements and animal feeds aiming to safeguard public health and ensure access to safe medications.

Experts point to changing lifestyles, including increased alcohol consumption and substance abuse, as well as environmental pollution, as contributing factors to the decline in sexual performance among men.

Dr. Mukisa’s warnings are a timely reminder of the importance of prioritizing health and safety when it comes to sexual activity.

While sex serves multiple purposes, including pleasure, intimacy, and emotional bonding, health experts emphasize the need for responsible and respectful behavior.

As noted by evolutionary biologists like Richard Dawkins, the primary purpose of sex is reproduction, but human beings are complex, and sex serves multiple purposes beyond just procreation.

The Bible and Quran also offer perspectives on sex, emphasizing the importance of marital fidelity, mutual respect, and responsible behavior.

In the context of marriage, sex is described as a gift from God, intended for procreation and a source of comfort and companionship.

As the Ugandan health sector grapples with the rising cases of deaths linked to sexual enhancers, experts are urging men to prioritize their health and safety.

By understanding the risks and taking precautions, individuals can use sildenafil and other sexual enhancers safely and effectively.

Understanding Hypersexuality.

Hypersexuality, also known as excessive or compulsive sexual behavior, is a complex issue that can be influenced by a combination of biological, psychological, and environmental factors.

While some people may prioritize sex as an essential part of their daily lives, others may experience hypersexuality as a source of distress or impairment.

Biological factors include neurotransmitters which are imbalances in neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine can contribute to hypersexuality.

According to health experts, dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in transmitting signals between neurons in the brain in particular, plays a crucial role in regulating pleasure and reward, motivation and movement.

As a chemical messenger, experts say dopamine helps to reinforce certain behaviors by associating them with pleasure and reward, which can influence an individual’s motivation drive.

Experts also say imbalances in dopamine have been linked to various health conditions including addiction, Parkinson’s disease and mental health disorders.

There is also the issue of hormonal Imbalances when elevated levels of testosterone and estrogen can increase libido, leading to hypersexual behavior.

Brain Structure: Studies suggest that individuals with hypersexuality may have differences in brain regions associated with impulse control, emotion regulation, and reward processing.

Hypersexuality, according to experts, is a complex issue, influenced by a combination of biological, psychological, and environmental factors.

Understanding these factors can help individuals and healthcare professionals address hypersexual behavior and develop effective treatment strategies.