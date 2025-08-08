Bukoto Central MP, Richard Sebamala, has urged voters to carefully select competent candidates for Parliament, warning that choosing unfit representatives leads to substandard legislative performance.

Speaking on Baba TV’s The Big Story with host John Bosco Kisiti, Sebamala stressed that constituents should not complain about the quality of parliamentary debates if they elect “half-baked” MPs. Sebamala criticized voters for sending individuals unfit to handle critical issues like international relations, national security, and public finance to Parliament.

“When you elect thieves or students to represent you, don’t complain about the kind of House we have,” he said. He dismissed comparisons between the current Parliament and the Sixth Parliament, arguing that the quality of elected MPs directly shapes legislative outcomes.

Emphasizing the need for competence, Sebamala highlighted MPs like Medard Sseggona, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, and Mathias Mpuuga as examples of strong debaters who contribute meaningfully to parliamentary discussions. He also commended Mbale Industrial Zone MP for his expertise on the Finance Committee, particularly in taxation, which benefits the Budget Committee. However, he expressed concern that some voters overlook capable leaders, favoring candidates unfit for office, such as a Senior Six leaver hawking goods, who lack the expertise to address complex national issues.

Sebamala challenged the host on the declining quality of parliamentary debates, noting that in the Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), only five out of 30 MPs actively contribute to discussions. He emphasized that MPs should be prepared to tackle national challenges, regardless of their financial status.

“The person you elect will sit with the likes of Sebamala to discuss critical matters. Voters must prioritize quality,” he said, adding that for his Voters in Bukoto Central in Masaka, he has represented them throughout Parliament’s forums.

Urging voters to take responsibility for their choices, Sebamala cautioned against electing unfit candidates and expecting robust parliamentary performance.

“What solutions are we providing to the country?” he asked, calling for MPs who can effectively address national issues.

As Uganda approaches future elections, Sebamala’s remarks underscore the importance of electing competent and principled representatives to ensure a Parliament capable of addressing the nation’s challenges effectively.