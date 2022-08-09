The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga on Tuesday directed the Bukoto South MP, Twaha Kagabo Muzeeyi to return the Shillings 40 million that he allegedly received from the Speaker of Parliament’s residence under unclear circumstances.

It came after Kagabo walked into his office seeking to return the money that was highly criticized by the public and his party, the National Unity Platform-NUP. In June this year, the media was awash with reports indicating that legislators had recieved Shillings 40 million ahead of the budget approval under questionable circumstances.

NUP described the cash handout as immoral and illegal and directed its MPs to return the money when some legislators approached the party leadership for guidance. The decision was reached in a crisis meeting chaired by the NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu at the party headquarters.

In a statement, NUP alleged that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs were receiving the money in cash from Parliament, while the Opposition and Independent MPs were receiving it from the residence of Speaker, Anita Among.

However, Parliament dismissed the alleged payout to the legislators. Chris Obore, the Director of Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament, said that the institution was not aware of the transaction and instead advised NUP to interest the accountability Committees in the matter if indeed there had been any such payment outside the known procedures of parliament.

On Tuesday, Kagabo sought to return the money to the Shadow Cabinet chaired by LOP after a failed attempt on Monday. “Some time ago, I received money to a tune of Shs40 million on my account, and shortly after that I was also invited to pick money…Shs40 million which money, I was told it was an arrangement internally from parliament. And I received this money,” Kagabo partly told members of the Shadow Cabinet.

He explained that after receiving the money, they were summoned to the NUP party headquarters a few days later where they were advised to return it. Kagabo said that he had taken a long time to return the money after soul searching and getting feedback from his Constituency.

Following Kagabo’s submission, Mpuuga asked the MP to be clear on who called him to receive the money and where he picked it from. Kagabo declined to mention his contact but revealed that he picked the money from the Speaker’s residence.

Mpuuga then directed Kagabo to return the money to the Speaker’s home for purposes of transparency. He said that he would avail his security to the MP to deliver the money to the Speaker’s residence.

Mpuuga’s escorts contacted the DPC at parliament who ran to the office of the Leader of the Opposition together with other police officers and took the MP.