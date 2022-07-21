President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Norbert Mao as the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Mao is the president General of Democratic Party, an opposition political party.

He replaces the Minister of Public Service Muruli Mukasa who has been serving in the acting capacity.

“By virtue of the authority conferred on the President by Article 113 (1) and 114 (1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint persons below as cabinet Ministers and Ministers of state….. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs- Hon. Norbert Mao, Chairman General of the Democratic Party,” President Museveni said in a statement dated 21st July, 2022.

The President also appointed Hamson Obua as the new Government Chief Whip. Obua has been serving as State Minister for Education and Sports.

Akello Beatrice Akori, the Woman MP for Agago has been appointed State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Office of the President. She replaces Peter Ogwang who has been named State Minister for Education and Sports.

The development comes hot on the heels of a Cooperation agreement between ruling party NRM and DP.

The pact was signed yesterday Wednesday at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni, also the National Chairman of NRM, signed on behalf of the party, while DP President General, Mao, signed on behalf of Uganda’s oldest political party.

NRM secretary General, Hon. Richard Todwong and that of DP, Dr. Gerald Siranda, also witnessed the signing.

President Museveni, after the signing, congratulated Hon. Mao upon agreeing to work on steering DP to work with the NRM. He noted that this is something that should have happened at the top administrative level long ago.

“You know the history. I keep telling you that DP without Museveni is not a serious group because I was a very active member of DP,” he said.

The President said that DP had good quality and was definitely sincere and more straight forward.

H.E Museveni said he was very happy with this milestone, saying that all this time although DP has been supporting opposition, they have not been destructive.

“Although DP has been in the opposition, they have not been destructive. They criticise but are not destructive,” he said.

On his part, the DP President General appreciated the milestone on behalf of his party, saying that this is a continuous journey which started before some of them were born.

He told President Museveni that he now has the historical opportunity to gather party members scattered all over Uganda.

“You must look for them wherever they are in all the political parties and in all the corners of Uganda,” Mao said.

He said that DP is committed to adhering to what has been agreed upon and that this is a living document that should continue growing.

“This is a living document. It has to continue growing and we have signed it in a good faith,” he said.

Mao said the documents signed shows that they have managed to resolve the contradictions that they have been having.

He saluted the courage President Museveni exhibited all through and the risks he has taken saying that Museveni is the captain of the ship called Uganda and that it is important to pray for Museveni as he leads Uganda.