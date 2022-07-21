Opposition strongman Dr Kizza Besigye has said the Democratic Party (DP) president general, Norbert Mao needs to be ‘congratulated’ upon his appointment as Minister.

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday 21st July 2022 appointed Mao as the new Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister.

Mao replaced Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa who has been serving in the position in the acting capacity.

“By virtue of the authority conferred on the President by Article 113 (1) and 114 (1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint persons below as cabinet Ministers and Ministers of state….. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs- Hon. Norbert Mao, Chairman General of the Democratic Party,” President Museveni said in a statement dated 21st July, 2022.

Upon Mao’s appointment, Besigye went on his social media platforms and said the DP stalwart needed to be ‘congratulated’ for arriving to his final destination after a long journey.

“I think that Hon Mao needs to be “ congratulated” for ARRIVING after “a long journey” and for the “unprecedented step” taken- using his own words!

Hon Baryomunsi now has good company,” the four time presidential candidate said.

“The struggle to end Junta (gun) rule continues &will intensify as the arena becomes clearer,” the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president added.

For years, Mao has been accused by fellow opposition members of being a mole working for President Museveni. However, occasionally, he has been dismissing the allegations, saying they are aimed at tainting his image.

Yesterday, NRM and DP signed a cooperation agreement at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni, also the National Chairman of NRM, signed on behalf of the party, while DP President General, Mao, signed on behalf of Uganda’s oldest political party.

NRM secretary General, Hon. Richard Todwong and that of DP, Dr. Gerald Siranda, also witnessed the signing.

President Museveni, after the signing, congratulated Hon. Mao upon agreeing to work on steering DP to work with the NRM. He noted that this is something that should have happened at the top administrative level long ago.

“You know the history. I keep telling you that DP without Museveni is not a serious group because I was a very active member of DP,” he said.

The President said that DP had good quality and was definitely sincere and more straight forward.

H.E Museveni said he was very happy with this milestone, saying that all this time although DP has been supporting opposition, they have not been destructive.

“Although DP has been in the opposition, they have not been destructive. They criticise but are not destructive,” he said.

On his part, the DP President General appreciated the milestone on behalf of his party, saying that this is a continuous journey which started before some of them were born.

He told President Museveni that he now has the historical opportunity to gather party members scattered all over Uganda.

“You must look for them wherever they are in all the political parties and in all the corners of Uganda,” Mao said.

He said that DP is committed to adhering to what has been agreed upon and that this is a living document that should continue growing.

“This is a living document. It has to continue growing and we have signed it in a good faith,” he said.

Mao said the documents signed shows that they have managed to resolve the contradictions that they have been having.

He saluted the courage President Museveni exhibited all through and the risks he has taken saying that Museveni is the captain of the ship called Uganda and that it is important to pray for Museveni as he leads Uganda.