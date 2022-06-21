The leadership of National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kamwokya has warned Mzee Moses Kibalama and colleagues to stay away from the opposition political party or else the long arm of the law will deal with them.

On Tuesday morning, Kibalama, the founding president of NUP opened parallel party headquarters in Kabowa, Lubaga division.

Gideon Tugume, the Secretary of Information, of Kibalama NUP faction told the media today that they decided to get new headquarters following a delegates conference of NUP held on 22 May, 2022 which resolved that the party gets new headquarters from Kamwokya in fulfillment of the decision of the Central Executive Committee.

Tugume said they opted to end the relationship between Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine led People Power Movement and NUP leadership due to lack of transparency, failure to provide accountability as well as failure to respect and follow NUP constitution.

“Bobi Wine and colleagues mismanaged the party Affairs and they failed to contain discipline within the party,” Tugume claimed.

He added that NUP is already working up to speed to field candidates in all the by-elections at all levels in all areas as declared by the independent electoral commission and very optimistic to win in all areas.

“The head office is now officially open for all elected members of NUP at all levels including the Members of Parliament to come and formalize their membership to get the blessings of the real bishops of NUP.”

However according to Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP Spokesperson, Kibalama and group are just masquerading as leaders of the party and that they should be careful because the full wrath of the law will be unleashed on them over their fraudulent tendencies.

“Previously the same people told court that the state had coached them to tell lies against the legitimate leadership of NUP. It is clear the state continues to use them in the hope that they will undermine the leadership of NUP and throw the party into disarray,” Ssenyonyi said in a 21 June, 2022 statement.

“These attempts are futile and they will in no way derail us.”