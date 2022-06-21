The Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita) chairman Thadeus Nagenda Musoke has said their businesses will thrive well with the help of the new route of Uganda Airlines to China, especially in such a post-covid-19 era.

Speaking to this website on Monday, Musoke said that the direct route from Uganda to China is going to solve a lot of problems Ugandan traders have been facing and even the cost of doing business with the Chinese is going to reduce.

“The news of Uganda Airlines getting rights to land in China is such a great achievement because business-wise this route is too rich. As Kacita we decided to be special clients to Uganda Airlines. This is great, we are proud to see products of our taxes and flying to China has always been one of our major prayers, it’s going to positively change the way we have been doing business, especially in such a time when we are trying to revive from Covid-19 shock.”

He added that apart from doing business in China, the new route is also going to promote tourism.

“China-Uganda route is going to benefit the government also in promoting tourism and I see increasing levels of both exportation and importation from both countries.”

Over the weekend, Uganda Airlines revealed that it had received landing rights at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport located in southern China.

Shakila Rahim Lamar, the Corporate Affairs Manager at Uganda Airlines said the national carrier will be flying to China once a week as they wait for China’s Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) to grant them more flights in the future.

“We are delighted that the China Civil Aviation Authority has granted us rights to start operating scheduled flights in China, definitely this comes in as great news and we are excited about that. This weekly flight is to try to control Covid infection as they monitor the progress of how the flight will be and then subsequently the authorities in China can look at increasing the numbers,” she said.