The Territorial Police in Kabalagala has arrested a one Nakaziba Oliver, the owner of an online sex and pornographic internet website which she had in a disguise name as “Online Module Center.

Also arrested are 4 female staff who include; Wainawalo Ester, aged 18, Matovu Patricia, 18, Katusiime Mackline 20, and Atim Ritar aged 25.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, during the last couple of weeks, their task teams at Kabalagala Police Division, picked intelligence indicating how, Nakaziba Oliver, rented an Apartment where she lured young teenage girls and young female adults, and exposed their nudity online in exchange for money. She allowed users to log into a given account with a client while in private bedroom.

“The chats would go private where graphic image and pornographic acts which included nude photos, erotic pictures and dancers which were captured on video are shared. It was one of the most active pornographic platforms, which has now been shut down, pending completion of inquiries,” Enanga revealed on Monday.

He added that five CPUs, were recovered and being processed by the Cyber Forensics Unit for digital evidence of either Child pornography and other pornographic materials. Also recovered includes sexual paraphernalia.

“We wish to warn all sex traffickers and other illegal proprietors of pornography sites, including Child Pornography, against live streaming videos of child sexual abuse and exploitation of children. It is a crime, which looks profitable to them, but is punishable under the law.”