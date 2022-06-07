Veteran radio presenter Alex Ndaula has passed on.

Ndaula who worked on Capital FM before retiring in 2017, died from Nsambya Hospital on Monday.

He was 59 years old.

“It is With Deep Deep Sorrow that we announce the Passing On Of Our very beloved former Colleague ALEX NDAULA.He passed on at Nsambya Hospital. More details to follow.Rest In Peace Legend 🕊❤️ #RIPAlexNdaula,” Capital FM posted on their Social media platforms.

Ndaula was among the pioneer FM radio presenters shortly after liberalization of the industry. He started his career at Sanyu FM in 1993 together with the late Allan Mugisa ‘The Cantankerous’ and Christine Mawadri.

He later moved to Capital FM in 1994.

May Alex Ndaula’s Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.