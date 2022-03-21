The Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda has said the burial programme of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, making rounds on social media is fake.

The Minister says some reprehensible people came up with a fake burial programme for reasons best known to them.

Babalanda has however, assured the public that tomorrow, Tuesday at 3pm, she will issue an update regarding the late Oulanyah’s official send off.

“Fellow Ugandans, at 3pm tomorrow, March 22, 2022, I will issue an update on the burial program of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. @JacobOulanyah. Please, ignore the fake programme circulating on social media. Thank you! BMB,” the Minister tweeted.

Earlier today,President Yoweri Museveni confirmed that he had already activated a National Organization Committee under Minister Babalanda to organise a befitting official burial for the late Speaker.

” They know what to do,”he asserted.

Museveni also directed that all flags in Uganda should fly at half masts until Speaker Oulanyah is laid to rest.

Oulanyah died on Sunday 20th, March, 2022 from Seattle, United States of America where he had been receiving specialized treatment since last month.

Announcing Oulanyah’s death yesterday, Museveni said he got the information of the sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with Oulanyah and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.

“He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first.May His soul rest in eternal peace,” Museveni added.

Oulanyah was last seen in parliament on December 21, 2021.

Last year, shortly after his swearing-in as speaker, Oulanyah disappeared from the public eye for a month after presiding over parliament at the reading of the 2021/2022 financial year budget at Kololo Independence grounds.

His deputy Anita Among has mostly been in charge of the parliamentary business since the beginning of the term in May, a matter that triggered speculation about his health. Reports had initially indicated that Oulannyah was battling COVID-19.