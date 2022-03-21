Chris Obore, the Director, Communication & Public Affairs Parliament of Uganda will be issuing a statement on the election of the new Speaker any time from now following the death of Jacob Oulanyah, who has been House Chair for less than a year.

Article 82(4) provides that subject to Clause (4) of Article 81 of this Constitution, “no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant”.

The Speaker’s office fell vacant after the demise of Omoro County legislator Oulanyah. Oulanyah passed on yesterday from Seattle, United States of America where he had been receiving specialized treatment since last month.

And according to a statement issued on Monday 21 March, 2022, Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa says he has been instructed by President Yoweri Museveni also Chairman of ruling party-NRM to call for a special caucus meeting on Thursday 24th March , 2022 at 2pm at Kololo Independence Grounds to discuss the issue of Speaker of Parliament.

“All members are required to undertake a Covid-19 test. This procedure will take place on Tuesday 22nd March 9am-4pm and Wednesday 23rd March, 2022 , 9am-12 noon at Parliamentary Conference Hall,” Tayebwa, the NRM Parliamentary caucus said.

“Only members who will have taken the test with prescribed service provider at the Parliamentary Conference Hall will attend the caucus.”