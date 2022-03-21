Cabinet chaired by President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe on Monday has decided that the new Speaker will be elected on Friday.

Information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi read out the law to the press at the Media Center. He said,

“Article 82(4) provides that subject to Clause (4) of Article 81 of this Constitution, “no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant”.

Baryomunsi added, “Once the office of the Speaker is vacant, Parliament cannot transact any business at all.” He said the government was not in hurry to replace the deceased Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, but the law prescribes that a new speaker is elected before the deceased speaker is given a state funeral.”

The Speaker’s office fell vacant after the demise of Omoro County legislator Oulanyah. Oulanyah passed on yesterday from Seattle, Wisconsin in United States of America where he had been receiving specialized treatment since last month.

The ruling party, according to reports has already called for names of people interested in the Speakership to seek nominations.

“NRM has set tomorrow Tuesday as the date for the expression of interest for the position of Speaker of

@Parliament_Ug . CEC will later convene on Wednesday and Caucus on Thursday. The election of Speaker will be conducted on Friday,” stated a tweet from Etaara News Agency.

NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi has announced that expression of interest for the Speaker of parliament will kick off on Tuesday at 8am at the NRM EC offices on Plot 13 Kyadondo Road.

It is not clear when the body of Oulanyah will be returned to the country, however, a new Speaker will oversee the business of the day he lies in state.