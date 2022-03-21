Cristián Benítez, also known as Chucho Benítez, was a highly talented striker from Ecuador. Fans can visit 1xBet Uganda to wager on the Ecuadorian football league and national squad at any moment.

Benítez had a brilliant professional career between 2004 and 2013. He impressed due to the multiple goals that he scored for many clubs. Some of the teams that enjoyed his talent include:

El Nacional;

Santos Laguna;

Birmingham City;

and América.

The player started his career brilliantly on Ecuadorian team El Nacional. He spent three years on that side, scoring many goals and quickly becoming one of the most sought after players from his country.

From his first matches it was reported that Benítez was being followed by teams from all over the world. He came close to signing for Villarreal. However, eventually in 2007 he moved to Mexican team Santos Laguna, where he consolidated himself as a talented and prolific goalscorer. Chucho also had his debut on the Ecuadorian national team in 2005. In later years, he would also become a key player of his squad.

Shining in México and death

Benítez had a short spell in Birmingham City in England. However, he was unable to replicate the spectacular form he had at Santos Laguna. For this reason, he returned to México, first to Santos and then to Mexican giants América. In the latter, he also shined, scoring lots of goals and being the top scorer in many competitions at national and continental level. He also helped América to secure many trophies.

By the end of the 2012-13 season, Benítez’s contract with América expired, and the parties were not interested in extending it. For this reason, the Ecuadorian player was allowed to leave the team and find a new squad where he could continue showing his talent.

The player found a new club very quickly, and in July 2013 he signed for El Jaish from the Qatari football league. There were lots of expectations on what the talented striker could do in the Middle East.

Benítez passed all the medical tests prior to joining El Jaish without problems. However, on the 29th of July 2013, the Ecuadorian was admitted in a hospital due to severe abdominal pain.

Christian Benítez passed away on the same day. Many teammates claimed that he wasn’t given proper medical attention. Benítez’s body was taken to his native Ecuador, where he was given a state funeral. His fans and his country will never forget his talent and his goals.