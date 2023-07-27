The spirit of simplicity; clarity and unity are the core driving forces of Coach Fred Kasekende in life and thus far.

The humble tales of Coach Kasekende started eight years ago as a soccer tutor and mentor at AYOD Football Club.

“Action for Youths Development (AYOD) proved me as a would-be coach and it gave me a reason to believe while mentoring the youths;” he shares.

Kasekende who played football at Celinya Primary School as a winger and grew through the ranks of Livingstone Kyambadde is currently the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) Instructor at Wolves Football Club.

” My passion for soccer started way back. Even at Ngabo Academy I started while on the schools bursary,” he says.

As for clarity; coach Kasekende upgraded into serious business while at Kabale Sanje during Post Primary games.

He has lived up to coach Soccer in Buganda’s ‘World Cup’ Masaza Cup; in Buddu County team under the mentorship of Coach Steven Bogere and currently he serves as Mawogola County team coach under the watchful eye of Mwanadam Kateregga also the team manager.

“As for Clarity; in 2018; I served as Head Coach Ssese Football Team and we were able to pass through group stages. However; four years later I went to Kabula County Team, ” he shared.

He ponders that in soccer; everyone’s position is not really his or hers until one makes it through suffering and studies.

“A monkey can never be a a judge in the Affairs of Jungle and so it does in soccer. One has to go through a burning kiln of learning and re-learning,” 45 year old Kasekende narrates.

Kasekende used to run over and today it is no crime to rank him among the formidable local coaches.

He is married to Mrs. Nincima Peace with whom they’ve produced children.

It was momentarily in 2001 when coach Kasekende rose to the finals as his side Kabale Sanje won 1-0 against Kibuli.

” It was a game changer in my life. Such victory opened my doors in coaching until now;” says Kasekende.

As for clarity; Kasekende studied at Celinya Primary and Secondary School before finishing Senior Four at Katerere Secondary School.

It is the early beginnings of 2018 after quitting St Josephine Bakita when Kasekende took over as Head Coach St Henry’s College Kitovu until now.

”When I took over at SHACK; the same year we became champions for Masaka District,”said Kasekende being assisted by coach Patrick Musolini.

In one of his fondest memories; Coach Kasekende says when they lost to Jinja Secondary School in the Nationals it gave him a reason to work and drill for more skilled players and coaching staff.

The zeal to learn and foster new skills guided Kasekende to In-cooperate it as an idea to help him grow youths through life skills and football coaching mentorship.

The voyage all together at St Henry’s College Kitovu has been a fairytale worth celebrating under the guidance of the living dictionary Brother Augustine Mugabo also the Head Teacher.

” I got inspired heavily by my father-in law Kalibala Kitase also an official on Express Football Club and Brother Mugabo has inspired me heavily administratively ” he said.

At SHACK; Kasekende says they’ve been able to emerge champions of LAMINA CUP also the Schools of Brothers Competition tourney annually organised.

“The college is blossoming today and in Uganda we’re ranked among the best schools in academics and sports,” he shares.

He is a CAF licence C holder which he attained in 2019 and also a Member of Buganda Football Coaches Association.

Kasekende shares that today he is not regretting the days and sleepless nights spent while in soccer and administratively he credits Brother Mugabo and Counsel Julius Ssemanda as great inspiration.

He has inspired and spearheaded the mentorship of players; Ronald Kayondo (Kitaka football Club) and Denis Kalanzi (Police FC) and Hassan Kalega formerly in Buddu County Team.

Kasekende at Glance

Name: Fred Kasekende.

Date of Birth: 05/08/1978

Years: 45.

Profession: Head Coach St Henry’s College.

BEST COACH: Mike Mutebi (Local)

BEST COACH: Mikel Arteta (Europe)