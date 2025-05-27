Gambling in online casinos is becoming increasingly popular in Germany. According to a study by economic consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers, an estimated turnover of around three billion euros is generated here with various games of chance. Slot machines, also known as slots, are particularly popular. In addition, there are usually many other card and table games, such as blackjack, poker, roulette and baccarat. What also is very popular is trying to bet on football matches. Here we recommend you to check the football news beforeç However, it is the slot machines that hold the greatest fascination for players. The question arises: What should you bear in mind when playing on a slot machine for the first time?

Slot machines – how slots work

Slots are so popular because the principle is very simple and there are no complicated rules to learn. Even beginners can get to grips with them straight away, as certain symbols have to appear on paylines on the reels, which are available in varying numbers. Not only does the number of reels vary from slot to slot, but also the number of win lines. They range from five to 100 and the win amount depends on the symbols present on the win line, the stake per line and the activated lines. There are also bonus symbols that either pay out free spins or increase the winnings.

Software manufacturer – the quality of the slots

Online slot machines are actually nothing more than a computer game developed by a software manufacturer. The quality of the slot therefore stands and falls with the programmer. There are several renowned software houses that specialize in the development and programming of digital slot machines, most of which are also accessible via smartphone or tablet. These include, for example, Novoline, Microgaming, NetEnt and Merkur from the Gauselmann Group. While some online casinos only focus on a single manufacturer, there are other casinos, so-called multicasinos, that offer slots from different software houses. Platin Casino, for example, also offers Merkur slot machines.

Online providers: what to consider when choosing

Even though all online casinos may look the same at first glance, there are a few things that distinguish a good casino from a bad one. These include, for example, the gambling license, customer support, payment methods, but also promotions and bonus campaigns. The selection and presentation of the games available on a smartphone or tablet are also part of this. This is a point that should not be underestimated, as the proportion of people who like to gamble on the go is now huge. All of these points should be taken into account when choosing a casino – also for your own safety.

Gambling license: preferably from the EU

The gambling license is the casino’s calling card and a sign of its seriousness. Licenses from EU countries such as Gibraltar or Malta are highly regarded. Casinos that hold a license from the Ministry of the Interior in Schleswig-Holstein have a particularly good reputation. There are also providers with a license from the Caribbean.

Customer support: free of charge and easy to reach

Customer service staff should be available free of charge during the most important gaming times. Of course, a round-the-clock service is even better. Alongside email, live chat has established itself as the most popular and proven contact option. However, players are also happy to make use of a free telephone hotline.

Payment methods: free of charge and a large selection

Almost all casinos offer a large selection of payment methods. Credit cards, bank transfers with their direct booking systems, some electronic wallets and the option to deposit using a prepaid card are almost always available. It is important that these payment methods can be used free of charge and that payouts are made quickly.

Bonus: the bonus conditions are important

Almost all casinos offer a welcome bonus, which is a popular and perfect marketing tool from the provider’s point of view. However, it is not the bonus amount that is important here, but the conditions associated with the promotion. Ideally, existing customers with regular promotions should also be considered. Another point to bear in mind.

The top 5 casino games for newcomers and beginners

Our overview introduces players to casino games for beginners and explains the main advantages of these table and card games or gaming devices. On our linked pages you will find further details such as rules, strategies or online casinos for trying out casino games from home:

Roulette

Craps

Slotmachines

Baccarat

Blackjack

Roulette

Roulette has the noble nickname of the supreme discipline of casino games and this title may make new players feel a little apprehensive. However, roulette is exactly the table game that you should definitely try out when visiting a casino. The atmosphere at the gaming table and the skill of the croupier are an experience in themselves, whether you bet chips or just sit at the table to watch.

Craps

The atmosphere at the craps table is in no way inferior to the entertainment provided by roulette. Dice games are among the oldest games of chance anyway and beginners can quickly see for themselves with a few craps throws why dice are still very popular today.

Slot machines

Slot machines exert a great attraction and fascination. The gaming machines are simple to operate but offer a wide variety of designs. Simple slots with three reels quickly reveal what is important. Video slot machines, on the other hand, can tell whole stories and involve more complicated processes.

Baccarat

Baccarat is another casino game with a croupier or dealer. However, beginners often shy away from the baccarat tables because they don’t know the rules of the game or don’t understand them in detail. However, this is not necessary, as the dealer takes care of all the moves.

Newcomers just need to know that there are three different betting options: betting on the player, on the bank and on a draw. The bet on the bank has the best chance, which also makes it clear which move beginners can try out first.

Blackjack

Blackjack is the favorite of many casino fans and connoisseurs of the card game. It is perhaps the game that requires the most concentration on our list of casino games for beginners, but this should not cause false modesty. Blackjack can be learned and played with skill by anyone, as there are so-called blackjack strategy tables.

This allows players to always make the best possible decisions depending on the cards in their hand and the game situation. This approach can reduce the house advantage in blackjack to a low value of around 1 percent.